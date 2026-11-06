Stephen Curry Sends Beautiful Message For Heat Version Of Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry faced Klay Thompson for the first time since the latter moved to the Miami Heat this past offseason.

Curry shared a heartfelt reflection on his relationship with Thompson following Thompson’s move to the Miami Heat, expressing a deep bond of brotherhood that transcends team uniforms.

This comes after the Warriors took down the Heat, 120-110, to win their sixth straight game after starting the season 0-3.

“It’s still surreal playing against him. It’s always gonna be that way cause we’ve gone through so many battles together. And it’s kind of cool even at this stage to guard him,” Curry said in the post-game press conference. “I think mostly it’s just an excitement of the fact that we’re still able to have battles. Everyone that you get is one closer to the end. So you try to appreciate it even though there’s a definitely competitive spirit out there.”

Steph Curry Raved About Klay Thompson’s Game-Winner A Night Prior

Curry also touched on Thompson’s game-winning triple against the Los Angeles Clippers a night prior in an overtime game. In that game, Thompson also finished with 30 points, his season-best.

Curry said he texted Green, following Thompson’s triple, allowing them to reminisce about the great times they shared together in Golden State.

“I text Draymond right after (Klay hit the GW). Just told him Killa Klay. It’s always great to see him having fun but then you obviously wanted to come in and shut his water off tonight,” Curry said.

Steph on Klay: "I text Draymond right after (Klay hit the GW). Just told him Killa Klay. It's always great to see him having fun but then you obviously wanted to come in and shut his water off tonight. But it's still surreal playing against him. It's always gonna be that way… https://t.co/dcUL8BebSD pic.twitter.com/viw26f6Lgo — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) November 6, 2026

Curry scored 29 points, 4 assists, and 1 rebound to lead the Warriors past the Heat. Curry made six 3-pointers in the win.

Curry started slow, shooting just 2-of-10 in the first half (including 1-of-5 from deep) for 7 points. He exploded in the second half, scoring 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting (5-of-7 from 3-point range), sparking a decisive 18-3 third-quarter run.

With a 3-pointer at the 7:03 mark of the first quarter, Curry scored his 26,711th career point, passing Oscar Robertson (26,710) to move into 17th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

He rested for most of the fourth quarter once the game turned into a blowout.

Meanwhile, Thompson finished with 11 points and 3 assists in the loss on two 3-pointers.

Thompson and Curry won four NBA championships together in Golden State before the Warriors let go of Thompson in 2024.

Stephen Curry Shares Lighthearted Moment With Klay Thompson Amid Possession

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson shared a viral, lighthearted moment mid-possession. Marking Thompson’s return to the Bay Area after joining Miami, the two legendary “Splash Brothers” found themselves guarding each other on the court.

Recognizing the visual, fans in the stands immediately shouted for the former teammates to pose for a picture.

Curry obliged by flashing a wide smile, pointing directly at Thompson, and giving a thumbs-up to the cameras, all while a focused Thompson completely ignored the antics to stay locked into the play.

this angle is even better lmaopic.twitter.com/Yl0oO63zfc https://t.co/zckhnkbfbO — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) November 6, 2026

The two played 13 seasons together as teammates for the Warriors from 2011 through 2024.

Curry and Thompson were the Warriors’ top players during their 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 championship runs.

They remain fondly remembered as one of, if not the greatest backcourts in NBA history.