Hi, Subscriber

Heat’s Andrew Wiggins Sends Encouraging Message Amid Worst Career Start

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Andrew Wiggins
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 25: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are off to a rough start to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. They are 3-6 following their 120-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo is holding his end of the bargain, while Bam Adebayo and Klay Thompson have bounced back from their slump from the first two weeks of the season.

However, one starter who has yet to break out and is off to the worst start of his career is Andrew Wiggins.

In nine games this season, Wiggins is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 40.8 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from 3-point range, which are all career lows.

Andrew Wiggins on His Career-Worst Start to a Season

Andrew Wiggins
GettyAndrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Kaseya Center on February 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Speaking to reporters after the Miami Heat’s loss to his former team, Andrew Wiggins opened up about his struggles to start the season. Wiggins finished the game with just two points, six rebounds and four assists on 1-for-6 shooting from the field in 21 minutes.

“I just got to figure a couple things out,” Wiggins said via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. “Just keep focusing on the little things and everything else will fall in line after that.”

“The first couple games, I definitely feel like I could have been better defensively,” he continued. “I think these last two games, I’ve picked it up. I think I’ve been better defensively these last two games; I think I’m going to keep getting back to where I was, for sure.”

Andrew Wiggins
GettyAndrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat drives to the net against Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Teammate Bam Adebayo and head coach Erik Spoelstra had the same sentiment about Wiggins.

Adebayo believes Wiggins will be able to get back on track, while Spoelstra highlighted the player’s form in the preseason not carrying over to the start of the season.

Andrew Wiggins Gets Warm Welcome in Golden State

Andrew Wiggins
GettyAndrew Wiggins #22 of the Miami Heat drives against Will Richard #3 of the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center on November 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Plenty of familiar faces greeted Andrew Wiggins on Thursday in his return to the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins was all smiles during shootaround after dapping up some of his former teammates like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The former No. 1 pick spent parts of six seasons with the Warriors, helping them win a championship in 2022. He was the second-best player during their playoff run that year, just behind Curry.

The Warriors parted ways with Wiggins midway through the 2024-25 season, when they traded him to the Miami Heat as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Heat’s Andrew Wiggins Sends Encouraging Message Amid Worst Career Start

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Heat News

More Heavy on Heat News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x