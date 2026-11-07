Heat’s Andrew Wiggins Sends Encouraging Message Amid Worst Career Start

The Miami Heat are off to a rough start to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. They are 3-6 following their 120-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo is holding his end of the bargain, while Bam Adebayo and Klay Thompson have bounced back from their slump from the first two weeks of the season.

However, one starter who has yet to break out and is off to the worst start of his career is Andrew Wiggins.

In nine games this season, Wiggins is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 40.8 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from 3-point range, which are all career lows.

Andrew Wiggins on His Career-Worst Start to a Season

Speaking to reporters after the Miami Heat’s loss to his former team, Andrew Wiggins opened up about his struggles to start the season. Wiggins finished the game with just two points, six rebounds and four assists on 1-for-6 shooting from the field in 21 minutes.

“I just got to figure a couple things out,” Wiggins said via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. “Just keep focusing on the little things and everything else will fall in line after that.”

“The first couple games, I definitely feel like I could have been better defensively,” he continued. “I think these last two games, I’ve picked it up. I think I’ve been better defensively these last two games; I think I’m going to keep getting back to where I was, for sure.”

Teammate Bam Adebayo and head coach Erik Spoelstra had the same sentiment about Wiggins.

Adebayo believes Wiggins will be able to get back on track, while Spoelstra highlighted the player’s form in the preseason not carrying over to the start of the season.

Andrew Wiggins Gets Warm Welcome in Golden State

Plenty of familiar faces greeted Andrew Wiggins on Thursday in his return to the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins was all smiles during shootaround after dapping up some of his former teammates like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The former No. 1 pick spent parts of six seasons with the Warriors, helping them win a championship in 2022. He was the second-best player during their playoff run that year, just behind Curry.

The Warriors parted ways with Wiggins midway through the 2024-25 season, when they traded him to the Miami Heat as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.