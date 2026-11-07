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Heat Failure To Sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo Impacts Giannis

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks sit on the bench during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on February 06, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat grabbed all the headlines in the offseason when they pulled off a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They didn’t do anything about acquiring his older brother Thanasis, though, and that might prove costly.

Thanasis isn’t nearly the player that Giannis is, but he spent the last half of the Greek Freak’s tenure in Milwaukee there as his teammate.

Some are pointing out that Thanasis may have been exactly who Giannis needed by his side. To be clear — it’s not clear that the Heat made an effort to sign big bro, but maybe they should’ve.

The Heat are off to a rough start, and the vibes coming out of Miami aren’t great. Are they simply missing Thanasis?

Why Heat Need Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 21, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 114-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NBA analyst Amin Elhassan appeared on SiriusXM on Friday and explained why Thanasis matters to Giannis.

“In Giannis mind ‘that is my older brother and I have to respect him,'” Elhassan said. “Thanasis value is he is the Giannis whisperer.”

That’s just one reporter saying that, but it is notable, because it does add up.

The Bucks certainly made an effort to keep Thanasis around, so that might tell us all we need to know.

Where is Thanasis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo with his brothers Alex and Thanasis
GettyProfessional basketball players Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo pose for a photo before ringing the closing bell at New York Stock Exchange on March 31, 2023 in New York City.

Thanasis returned to play in Greece this sseason.

In fact, all three Antetokounmpo brothers not playing in the NBA this season are in Greece, with Kostas and Alex there, too.

Thanasis is 34 now, so he’s clearly not an NBA contributor.

The Heat know something about having a player on the bench who contributes without playing — they did it for years with Udonis Haslem.

Maybe Thanasis isn’t actually that important to Giannis, but if he is — the Heat might want to make a call.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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