Heat Failure To Sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo Impacts Giannis

The Miami Heat grabbed all the headlines in the offseason when they pulled off a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They didn’t do anything about acquiring his older brother Thanasis, though, and that might prove costly.

Thanasis isn’t nearly the player that Giannis is, but he spent the last half of the Greek Freak’s tenure in Milwaukee there as his teammate.

Some are pointing out that Thanasis may have been exactly who Giannis needed by his side. To be clear — it’s not clear that the Heat made an effort to sign big bro, but maybe they should’ve.

The Heat are off to a rough start, and the vibes coming out of Miami aren’t great. Are they simply missing Thanasis?

Why Heat Need Thanasis Antetokounmpo

NBA analyst Amin Elhassan appeared on SiriusXM on Friday and explained why Thanasis matters to Giannis.

“In Giannis mind ‘that is my older brother and I have to respect him,'” Elhassan said. “Thanasis value is he is the Giannis whisperer.”

“That’s the only dude who gets [Giannis] in check” @DarthAmin tells @JakeLFischer why Thanasis Antetokounmpo is so important Hear Deals and Dunks weekdays at 1 PM ET https://t.co/uGOfTU9PUj https://t.co/vfNqFpaFyK — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 6, 2026

That’s just one reporter saying that, but it is notable, because it does add up.

The Bucks certainly made an effort to keep Thanasis around, so that might tell us all we need to know.

Where is Thanasis Antetokounmpo?

Thanasis returned to play in Greece this sseason.

In fact, all three Antetokounmpo brothers not playing in the NBA this season are in Greece, with Kostas and Alex there, too.

Thanasis is 34 now, so he’s clearly not an NBA contributor.

The Heat know something about having a player on the bench who contributes without playing — they did it for years with Udonis Haslem.

Maybe Thanasis isn’t actually that important to Giannis, but if he is — the Heat might want to make a call.