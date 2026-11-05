Heat’s Klay Thompson Never Did This With Warriors

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history, and his legendary peak came with the Golden State Warriors alongside Steph Curry.

But in all that time, and the years that have followed, Thompson never did what he did on Wednesday night for the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday night, Thompson hit a game-winning 3-pointer for the Heat in overtime.

They trailed 116-114 to the Los Angeles Clippers when Thompson flashed to the left corner for an inbound pass with 3.3 seconds remaining in OT.

Thompson rose up with his signature form and drilled the triple with 1.0 second on the clock. The Clippers’ heave didn’t go, and Thompson’s Heat teammates mobbed him in celebration.

KLAY THOMPSON GAME-WINNER IN OT 🚨 https://t.co/LOKOG46Vr5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2026

It was a fitting end to a turn-back-the-clock night for Thompson, but it was also a bit of personal history.

Klay Thompson’s 1st-Time Feat

Believe it or not, Thompson has never hit a game-winning 3 like this.

He’s never made a shot to specifically give his team the lead for a win with five seconds or less left in the fourth quarter or overtime:

Fun fact: this is the first game-winning three Klay Thompson has hit in the final 5 seconds of the 4th quarter or OT in his career, regular season & playoffs. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) November 5, 2026

Thompson has made a heck of a lot of 3s that have won games, just not one specifically like this.

It actually makes sense that Thompson wouldn’t have done this in Golden State. They were often winning already, for one, and those late shots otherwise would’ve mostly been taken by Curry.

Still, you’d think at some point Thompson would’ve done this — but he hadn’t, which made Wednesday night all the more special.

Klay Thompson Stats

This wasn’t just one shot for Thompson, either — he had a massive night.

Thompson finished with 30 points for the Heat against the Clippers. He shot 11-for-22 from the floor, including 8-for-17 from 3-point range.

Thompson added five rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes while being a team-best plus-21.

It’s a night Thompson won’t soon forget.