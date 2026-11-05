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Heat’s Klay Thompson Never Did This With Warriors

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 4: Klay Thompson #11 of the Miami Heat leaves the court after a 117-116 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on November 4, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history, and his legendary peak came with the Golden State Warriors alongside Steph Curry.

But in all that time, and the years that have followed, Thompson never did what he did on Wednesday night for the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday night, Thompson hit a game-winning 3-pointer for the Heat in overtime.

They trailed 116-114 to the Los Angeles Clippers when Thompson flashed to the left corner for an inbound pass with 3.3 seconds remaining in OT.

Thompson rose up with his signature form and drilled the triple with 1.0 second on the clock. The Clippers’ heave didn’t go, and Thompson’s Heat teammates mobbed him in celebration.

It was a fitting end to a turn-back-the-clock night for Thompson, but it was also a bit of personal history.

Klay Thompson’s 1st-Time Feat

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 4: Klay Thompson #11 of the Miami Heat shoots a three pointer to win the game in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on November 4, 2026 in Inglewood, California. The Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 117-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Thompson has never hit a game-winning 3 like this.

He’s never made a shot to specifically give his team the lead for a win with five seconds or less left in the fourth quarter or overtime:

Thompson has made a heck of a lot of 3s that have won games, just not one specifically like this.

It actually makes sense that Thompson wouldn’t have done this in Golden State. They were often winning already, for one, and those late shots otherwise would’ve mostly been taken by Curry.

Still, you’d think at some point Thompson would’ve done this — but he hadn’t, which made Wednesday night all the more special.

Klay Thompson Stats

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 4: Rui Hachimura #28 of the Clippers is pressured by Klay Thompson #11 of the Miami Heat in the first quarter at Intuit Dome on November 4, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

This wasn’t just one shot for Thompson, either — he had a massive night.

Thompson finished with 30 points for the Heat against the Clippers. He shot 11-for-22 from the floor, including 8-for-17 from 3-point range.

Thompson added five rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes while being a team-best plus-21.

It’s a night Thompson won’t soon forget.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Heat’s Klay Thompson Never Did This With Warriors

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