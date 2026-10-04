Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Makes Wild Giannis Comparison Following Win Over Raptors

The Miami Heat got their preseason off to a strong start on Saturday, Oct. 3, defeating the Toronto Raptors 129-105.

For NBA fans, the game was their first chance to see Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Heat jersey, following his trade to Miami earlier this summer. The two-time MVP put on a strong performance, ending the night with 9 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds, going 3-for-3 from the field.

Following the game, head coach Erik Spoelstra heaped praise on Giannis, even going so far as to compare him to Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

“He makes great plays,” Spoelstra said, via The Athletic’s Eric Nehm. “We knew that about him. We faced him in the playoffs three times. But when you really see it every day, in practice this week, you appreciate how brilliant a playmaker he can be. With his size, vision, and ability to put it on the numbers for shooters, it’s really impressive.”

Spoelstra continued.

“Pat (Riley) was at practice all week, and the way he’s played with the ball in his hands and delivering the ball, he reminds all of us of a great big point guard that played for Pat back in the 80s.”

Of course, Spoelstra was referring to Johnson who was one of the best players, and certainly playmakers, the NBA has ever seen.

Giannis Earns Praise From Heat’s Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. He knows what it’s like to play next to a high-gravity superstar. Still, that didn’t stop him from praising Giannis’ own gravity following his debut against Toronto.

Giannis, his gravitational pull in that paint, it’s crazy,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins comments came after he dropped 12 points in just under 13 minutes of playing time. He went 4-for-6 from deep, adding one rebound and one steal to his overall box score impact.

For Wiggins, the prospect of receiving kick-outs from a driving Giannis must be exciting. Giannis will undoubtedly draw multiple defenders when probing the defense, allowing shooters such as Wiggins to get open shots more consistently. Saturday’s game against the Raptors is likely only the start of things to come.

Pelle Larsson Was Also Impressed With Giannis

Following the Heat’s preseason win, Pelle Larsson also joined in on praising Giannis and what he brings to Miami’s rotation.

“He’s an incredible passer. He makes the right play every time, driving, kicking out to wide-open shooters,” Larsson said. “So he’s very easy to play with.”

Miami’s win is certainly encouraging. However, this was only preseason. They’ll need to address things such as Klay Thompson’s scoreless night and where their secondary creation is going to come from during the season.

Nevertheless, for Heat fans, Saturday was a glimpse into what the Giannis era is going to entail. Based on what we saw, they’ve got every reason to be excited.