Miami Heat Pivot to 2-Time All-Star as Kyrie Irving Trade Unlikely: Report

With Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks looking playoff-bound early in the season, the Miami Heat’s odds of landing the NBA champion are bleak.

As such, Miami is expected to target Sacramento Kings All-Star Zach LaVine, who is reportedly on the trade block ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline.

According to NBA insider Ethan Skolnick, the Heat view LaVine — a career 20.7 PPG scorer — as the backcourt firepower needed to complement Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo while fixing their perimeter shooting and playmaking.

“I think they are looking at him, honestly,” Skolnick said of LaVine, via Heat Central.

“I would watch the LaVine situation going forward. He’s not Kyrie, but he’d give them another creator in the backcourt.”

Miami Heat Trade Target: Zach LaVine

The Heat may not have much to lose by taking a gamble on LaVine, who is on an expiring $48.9M salary. Hypothetically, the Heat could package Andrew Wiggins with either Nikola Jovic or Bobby Portis to make the money work. If they wait until Dec. 15, the Heat can also use the contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and/or Nick Richards.

Erik Spoelstra’s squad could desperately use some backcourt shot creation. Through 11 games, they rank 19th in offensive rating (111.3) and 22nd in 3P% (.336), lacking quality ball-handlers to complement or play off of Antetokounmpo. While Davion Mitchell has excelled in his role (16.5 PPG on 50% shooting), the Heat still lack reliable go-to options down the stretch — evidenced by a concerning 25th-ranked clutch FG% (.348), trailing five lottery-bound teams.

Kyrie Irving Trade Unlikely?

While Miami would still prefer to pair Irving with Antetokounmpo, Mavericks insider Tim MacMahon believes Dallas has zero intention of splitting up Irving and Cooper Flagg this season.

“You know, going into the season, I would have said more likely than not he gets moved by the deadline, but I didn’t feel super strong about it,” MacMahon told the “Hoop Collective” podcast last week, via Fadeaway World. “The more I see the team, the more I’m around the team, the more I think it’s going to be awfully hard to trade him.”

“Not that there won’t be a big market, there will be, but if they’ve got a chance to compete for a play-in, playoff spot, I just think it’s gonna be really tough to move him.

“Kyrie also, just as much as he means to that locker room, as well as he’s working with Cooper, I mean, it was beautiful basketball. And, like, just basketball-wise, they are a phenomenal fit.”