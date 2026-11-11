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Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Working on an Extension with the Heat

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SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 10: Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat calls a play as he brings the ball up court during the second half against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on November 10, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat decided to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. They did so in order to finally have a superstar player. Antetokounmpo is hoping to lift Miami into contention in the Eastern Conference, although it has been a rough start.

After the Heat started 0-4, they have bounced back. They are now 5-6 and sitting in seventh in the East standings. Miami wants to keep Antetokounmpo for the long haul. It looks like he will be signing an extension with the franchise in the coming months.

GettyMiami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives the ball in a game. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Heat Will Reportedly Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo to an Extension

While speaking on The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Antetokounmpo will be signing an extension either in January or over the summer. This is an expected move. Miami wouldn’t have traded for him if Antetokounmpo didn’t want to sign an extension.

Right now, Antetokounmpo only has one more year left on his deal after this one. He will be paid $62.7 million next year in the final year of his contract. Miami will be looking to keep him around for the foreseeable future. Antetokounmpo is still in the prime of his career.

Antetokounmpo has had a bit of a slow start from an offensive perspective to the season with his new team. Thus far, he is averaging 27.7 points per game on 56.7 percent shooting. He is taking much fewer shots at the rim, which is a bit concerning.

However, Antetokounmpo is still rebounding at an elite rate. He is averaging 12.6 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo is averaging just 5.2 assists, which would be his lowest rate since the 2017-18 season. Still, the Heat want to keep him around.

Defense is the biggest problem for the Heat at the moment. To this point in the season, they have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league. That is something that has to be fixed if they are going to rise up the Eastern Conference standings.

GettyMiami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots the ball in a game. (Photo by Thien-An Truong/Getty Images)

Miami is Not Panicking Yet

Despite the relatively slow start, the Heat are not panicking about their start. There is still plenty of time to rise throughout the standings. On the flip side, Miami has started out the season without many injuries. A lot of other teams around the league have had severe injuries already.

In the East, teams that are already ravaged by injuries are the Pacers, Hornets, Raptors, and Magic. Only the Raptors are ahead of the Heat in the standings. Any one of the teams behind them dealing with injuries could vault back up when they get healthy.

Antetokounmpo will figure out the best way for him to perform with his new teammates. Expect him to still play at a high level for the next few years. Getting an extension done with him is only a matter of time. The sooner it gets done, the sooner it is no longer a distraction he has to deal with.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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