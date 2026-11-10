Heat Injury Update: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs. Jazz?

The Miami Heat could have their biggest star available Tuesday night as they try to finish a difficult road trip on a winning note.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Miami’s 9 p.m. ET matchup against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday afternoon.

The two-time NBA MVP is dealing with a right wrist sprain, an injury that has repeatedly landed him on the report in recent games.

However, Antetokounmpo has yet to miss a game because of the issue.

His probable designation suggests he is expected to play, although Miami has not officially cleared him for Tuesday’s contest.

The encouraging update comes at an important time for the Heat, who have struggled to establish consistency since acquiring Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks during the offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Offers Heat Encouragement

Antetokounmpo showed few signs of being slowed by his wrist Sunday night.

The 31-year-old forward finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds in Miami’s 114-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings, helping the Heat rebound from a lopsided loss to Golden State.

He has continued producing at an elite level despite the lingering injury concern.

Through his first 10 appearances with Miami, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points per game while remaining the focal point of coach Erik Spoelstra’s offense.

His ability to attack the basket, create transition opportunities and draw multiple defenders has given the Heat a dimension they previously lacked.

Still, Miami has struggled to translate his production into consistent victories.

The Heat enter Tuesday’s contest with a 4-6 record, having alternated wins and losses over their previous four games.

Their latest victory, however, offered some encouragement beyond Antetokounmpo’s individual performance.

Spoelstra made a significant lineup adjustment against Sacramento, moving Andrew Wiggins to the bench and giving Pelle Larsson his first start of the season.

The new starting five of Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson, Davion Mitchell and Larsson outscored the Kings by 12 points during their 11 minutes together.

Thompson added 23 points as Miami secured a much-needed road victory.

Miami Gets Opportunity Against Injury-Depleted Jazz

Tuesday’s matchup presents another opportunity for Miami to build momentum.

Utah enters the game with a 1-9 record and an eight-game losing streak.

The Jazz will also be without several important players.

Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out because of a right wrist sprain, while Keyonte George is sidelined with a right ankle sprain.

Jaren Jackson Jr. remains out with a right MCL tear, and Jusuf Nurkic is unavailable because of a foot injury.

Those absences could create favorable matchups for Antetokounmpo and Adebayo around the basket.

Miami is 2-2 on its five-game road trip, making Tuesday’s finale an opportunity to return home with a winning record from the stretch.

Antetokounmpo’s availability would give the Heat their best chance to capitalize.

For now, the probable designation is welcome news for a team trying to turn its early-season inconsistency into something more promising.