Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma Gets Disturbing News as Surveillance Video Raises Questions

The Milwaukee Bucks were playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum when a home identified as Kyle Kuzma’s residence was reportedly burglarized. TMJ4 obtained surveillance footage showing four people running through a nearby backyard that night. The report places an unsettling incident away from the arena alongside an NBA game.

According to TMJ4, online records and neighbors identified the Bayside property as Kuzma’s home. The station reported that the nearby surveillance video was recorded around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday. Milwaukee hosted Los Angeles on Nov. 11, providing the basketball backdrop to the reported break-in.

The video shows four people running through a nearby backyard, but it does not tell the whole story. Their identities and any connection to the reported burglary remain unclear. Investigators will need more than that footage to determine what happened.

Kyle Kuzma Residence Linked to Burglary Report

Scanner traffic played during TMJ4’s broadcast described missing items and a ransacked house. The audio, attributed to Broadcastify, also referenced the absence of visible forced entry. Those details were part of the account relayed over the scanner.

“No signs of forced entry, items are missing and the house is ransacked,” the scanner audio stated.

The absence of apparent forced entry leaves a question about how someone entered the property. It does not provide an answer, however, and should not be treated as evidence of a particular method. The report also referenced security footage that the caller could not access.

There is a distinction between a dispatch description and a completed investigative finding. Scanner traffic captures information being communicated at the time, which can later be clarified or revised. For now, those details explain what was initially reported rather than resolving every part of the incident.

Bucks Game Coincided With Reported Break-In

The timing is what makes the story striking for basketball fans. Kuzma’s team was hosting the Lakers while the surveillance camera recorded people moving through the nearby yard. A public game schedule supplies context, but it does not establish whether anyone deliberately chose that window.

Nor does identifying a property as Kuzma’s residence establish who else may have been there. The available details do not justify guessing about occupants, confrontations or the value of anything taken. Keeping those questions separate helps avoid turning an alarming report into unsupported speculation.

For Kuzma, the story concerns something far more personal than a result on the court. A reported intrusion at home brings questions about belongings, privacy and security that extend beyond basketball. Those concerns remain even when the information available publicly is limited.

TMJ4’s reporting provides a timeline and footage for authorities to examine. What happened inside the property, who was responsible and what was taken still require answers. More to come regarding this unfortunate situation.