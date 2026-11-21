The Miami Heat could be looking to add a former key piece who was part of the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo deal back in South Beach.

The Miami Heat plan to pursue a reunion with former forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. once he becomes available again.

According to 5 Reasons Sports CEO Ethan J. Skolnick, Miami’s front office intends to go after Jaquez Jr. when the timing and availability line up.

Last offseason, Miami sent Jaquez Jr., Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis along with draft picks to Milwaukee to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I can tell you that when I talk to Heat people, as soon as Jaime Jaquez is available again, they will make a play to try and bring him back,” Skolnick said. “I think that one is the door is always open.

“Jaime is a guy they will go after and I feel like when Kasparas [Jakucionis] gets to the rookie extension, they [Bucks] better take care of him because otherwise, he might be back in Miami also.”

Jaquez Jr. Could See Himself Back In Miami Next Season

Jaquez Jr. is playing in the final year of his rookie contract, which is valued at $5.40 million for 2026-2027. Because he and the Bucks did not agree to an extension before the Oct. 19 deadline, he is set to enter restricted free agency in the summer of 2027, where Milwaukee would hold matching rights.

However, under NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, Jaquez Jr. cannot be traded straight back to Miami without first being routed to another team.

Jaquez Jr. recently returned to Miami with Milwaukee on Nov. 18, posting 10 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in 23 minutes against the Heat.

Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game across 16 games this season.

In theory, Jaquez Jr. would fit naturally back into Miami’s system under head coach Erik Spoelstra, bringing proven two-way versatility, off-ball movement, and improved three-point shooting alongside the Heat’s current core.

Last season, Jaquez thrived in Spoelstra’s read-and-react offense through timely cuts, screen-setting, and playmaking without needing heavy ball-handling duties.

This year, he is hitting a career-high 42.3% from three, addressing a past weakness from his earlier Heat tenure.

After finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2025-2026 with Miami, he can bolster the Heat’s wing and bench depth, especially given struggles from veterans like Andrew Wiggins.

Jaime Jaquez Gets Candid About Being Traded By The Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr. called being traded by the Miami Heat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo deal “definitely devastating,” noting that Miami felt like home despite knowing a move was possible.

Yet, he understood the business side of basketball.

“You know, I was told that you’re not really in the NBA until you get traded. So this is, I guess, my ‘Welcome to the NBA’, ‘Welcome to Milwaukee’. You know, I’ve been doing my best to get acclimated within the community. Go around town, go to different restaurants, meet different people,” Jaquez said. “Every time I take my dog on a walk, I get people, you know, walking out and saying, “Go Bucks! Go Bucks!”, so I feel a lot of love here, and I really appreciate the city embracing. You know, myself, you know, Tyler (Herro), Kel’el (Ware), and Kas (Kasparas Jakučionis). We’re all really happy to be here and just, you know, doing what we can to make our mark here.”