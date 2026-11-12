Bucks’ Tyler Herro Publicly Calls Out Teammates After Embarrassing 1-11 Start

The Milwaukee Bucks have reached the point where a loss cannot be treated like a night. Their 123-112 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers dropped them to 1-11 and extended their losing streak to eight games, prompting Tyler Herro to deliver the type of message Milwaukee needed.

“This is the most I’ve ever lost in my life,” Herro said. “We can’t just be smiling and thinking this is okay. Like, the goal here is to win. That’s why we get paid, to win games.”

Herro is correct. Milwaukee has a roster, injuries have complicated the start and growing pains were inevitable after changes. None of those explanations mean losing should become comfortable. There is a difference between remaining positive and acting unaffected. Herro wants to make sure his teammates understand it.

The 26-year-old guard did his part against Los Angeles, producing 27 points and seven assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 25 points off the bench, but Milwaukee fell behind by as many as 24 and surrendered 31 second-chance points. The Bucks made a late push after the outcome was decided, which only reinforced the frustrating question surrounding this team. Where was that urgency earlier?

Herro’s comments should not be interpreted as an attack on teammates. They sound more like an attempt to establish standards before eight consecutive losses become something worse. Milwaukee cannot recover the games it surrendered, but it can control whether poor habits become their identity.

That responsibility belongs to the coaching staff. Effort should not appear after a deficit becomes embarrassing, and accountability cannot exist during postgame interviews. The Bucks need defensive communication, rebounding and an offense that does not stall whenever its first action fails.

Milwaukee’s 1-11 record does not mean every young player has failed or the season is meaningless. It does mean the organization must decide what it wants this season to develop. Losing can create opportunities, expose weaknesses and accelerate growth. It can also normalize shortcuts if nobody responds forcefully.

Herro responded, which may be the encouraging development Milwaukee received. He understands that leadership is not comforting teammates after another difficult result. Sometimes it means making the room uncomfortable enough to demand change.

The Bucks do not need to pretend everything is fine. They need to compete like losing bothers them as much as Herro says it bothers him. Until that becomes visible for four quarters, one victory will remain their only one. For Bucks faithful, it’s nice to hear this type of passion from your young star. Now the hope is, of course, that wins follow the words.