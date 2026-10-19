Milwaukee Bucks Waive Kevin Porter Jr. in Apparent Roster Reset

It appears as if the 2026-27 Milwaukee Bucks roster is officially taking shape.

The franchise is moving past the Giannis Antetokounmpo era with several intriguing pieces, but not every piece is in frame moving forward.

Among those players is Kevin Porter Jr., who has spent a season and half in Milwaukee.

Read more below on the Bucks’ final decision on the point guard.

Bucks Waive Porter Jr. in Semi-Surprising Move

The Bucks are waiving Porter Jr. on Monday as part of the final roster cutdown (Shams Charania, ESPN).

Porter, 26, was heading into the final year of a two-year contract this season. The former first-round draft pick is now likely to head to his fifth NBA franchise after averaging 17 points and seven assists per game in 2025-26.

This wasn’t a simple decision, but there’s a clear method to the Bucks’ madness. Read more on the strategy below.

Milwaukee’s Strategy Moving Ahead is Clear

Milwaukee is the victim of having a logjam in the backcourt at the moment. Ryan Rollins, Kasparas Jakucionis, Tyler Herro, and Brayden Burries very much in the mix heading into the new season.

While Porter owns a lot of promise, the Bucks had to make a decision on who they prioritize in development. Through this, the coaching staff is clearly making a point to play Burries and the second-year Jakucionis more.

There might be more moves to come after this, as Herro isn’t a guarantee to finish the year on the roster. It also seems that Rollins is the point guard of the future for the organization.

The Porter-Bucks partnership found some success, but it now ends in rather unceremonious fashion. Now, each side is seeking a fresh start under the guise of building a brighter future.

Milwaukee opens the season on Wednesday, taking on the Washington Wizards in the process.