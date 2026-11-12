Timberwolves Get Exciting Anthony Edwards Injury Update After Initial Concerns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without franchise superstar Anthony Edwards since late October after the shooting guard went down with a right knee injury, which was expected to sideline him for roughly two months.

Edwards underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, and while updates on the Timberwolves’ star haven’t been very frequent, according to one team insider, recent news on his status is very positive.

Edwards played in just four games for Minnesota this year before suffering the knee injury, similar to one that kept him out at points last season. In the minor action he’s seen in 2026-27, the Timberwolves star was averaging 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 48.1% shooting.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update Is Positive News For Minnesota

According to Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, all the recent updates surrounding Edwards’ knee injury appear to be positive.

Speaking on his show about the franchise star, the reporter believes Edwards’ recovery is going well.

“I have heard that the rehab is going great so far,” Krawczynski said on his podcast. “They really like how that is going and I imagine eventually here you will see him back on the bench when he’s moving around a little bit better, but it’s just still very early in the rehab process and he’s got a long way to go before he can protect himself and before he can be up moving around.”

While previous Edwards injury updates were sparse in the two weeks after he was ruled out, the reporter posted a video of the star back in the Timberwolves’ training facility. As Krawczynski said, Edwards’ teammates are happy he is back in the mix.

“But Anthony Edwards is back around the team and I know that the players love having him around as well.”

Edwards remains out for the time being, but Minnesota should see the latest updates as positive. The team has been playing well, but getting the shooting guard back remains the biggest necessity for the franchise to have any chances of making another deep playoff run.

Early Reporting And Doctor Concerns About Timberwolves Star

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report on Edwards’ injury, stating the Timberwolves’ star could miss up to two months.

Subsequent reporting from ESPN’s Jamal Collier detailed how his knee went from a small issue to one that needed surgery to fix.

“Edwards began grabbing his right knee during Minnesota’s win in its home opener Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. Even though it landed him on the injury report, Wolves coach Chris Finch called it a “daily situation” before Monday’s game and said at the time he wasn’t worried about it being a long-term concern,” he wrote. “(But now) Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his ailing right knee Thursday that will sideline him for up to two months, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.”

Edwards dealt with a runner’s knee issue and hyperextension in the same leg last season, and the troubles in the same area of his body keep popping up again. The Timberwolves’ star is likely to miss out on end-of-season awards, like he did last season, as the knee injuries continue to sideline one of the NBA’s biggest stars in the game today.

But while Krawcyznski shared a positive Edwards injury update, a sports doctor recently raised some concerns. There still isn’t an official return timeline offered up by Minnesota, but as Brian Sutterer said, it looks like there’s a solid chance the issue is worse than originally reported.

“So..Anthony Edwards is nearly two weeks out from a supposedly no big deal quick ‘clean up’ surgery and he still has that style of brace and looks like he’s putting minimal weight on the knee? Not typical for a simple scope,” the doctor wrote on X in reaction to the video of Edwards.

So..Anthony Edwards is nearly two weeks out from a supposedly no big deal quick ‘clean up’ surgery and he still has that style of brace and looks like he’s putting minimal weight on the knee? Not typical for a simple scope 🤔 https://t.co/mo5tyNycft — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) November 11, 2026

“Most surgeons permit weight bearing as tolerated right away for these simple trims/debridements as nothing has been repaired or stitched. Crutches are just for safe and proper gait but usually not needed for more than a few days to a week if even that long. I’ve got some questions for sure,” he added.

For now, it’s safe to follow the official timeline given by the Timberwolves, and that remains the two months, which would slate Edwards for an injury return in late December. While Sutterer questioned his status, Krawczysnki, who is around the team on a day-to-day basis, believes it’s all positive as it relates to the recovery of Minnesota’s electric star.