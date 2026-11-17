The Oklahoma City Thunder have reasons to explore the trade market as injuries test their depth. That does not mean Sam Presti needs to rush into another move. However, comments attributed to Marc J. Spears raise a question about whether the Golden State Warriors could eventually offer an option worth considering.

Spears suggested Golden State could consider moving familiar names at the deadline. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler were among the players he mentioned. For Oklahoma City, that creates a discussion about fit rather than evidence of a pursuit.

“There might be some people who have been there awhile that could be traded,” Spears said. “There could be some surprises, Draymond, Jimmy.”

What Could Draymond Green Offer Oklahoma City?

Green presents the more obvious discussion for a team navigating frontcourt injuries. His defensive communication, passing and experience could give Oklahoma City different ways to organize possessions. He would not replace everything Chet Holmgren provides, but his skill set would warrant consideration if Golden State made him available.

The questions would extend beyond whether Green can help. Presti would need to weigh the acquisition cost, offensive spacing and how Green would fit alongside the players Oklahoma City expects back. A trade that solves an immediate problem still needs to make sense once the roster is healthier.

Butler presents a different calculation. His ability to create offense and draw defensive attention could offer another option alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Still, health, salary and the players required to complete a deal would matter as much as his reputation.

Sam Presti Has Reasons to Remain Patient

The strongest argument against forcing either move is that Oklahoma City has already addressed some of its depth concerns. The Thunder acquired Nique Clifford from Sacramento, and reporting citing Marc Stein indicates they are comfortable giving their existing frontcourt options time. That is different from a team preparing to chase the biggest available name.

A smaller deal could make more sense than targeting Green or Butler. Presti could explore role players who fill a specific need without requiring a major reshuffling of the rotation. That possibility deserves attention alongside the more recognizable names.

For now, Spears’ comments concern Golden State’s possibilities, not Oklahoma City’s plans. There is no reported Thunder pursuit established by the supplied quote. The opportunity is worth examining, but Presti’s decision should depend on price, availability and what this roster actually needs. For Thunder fans, this report is eye-opening to say the very least.