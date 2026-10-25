Orlando Magic Announce Injury Report for New York Knicks Game on Oct. 25

On Sunday, the Orlando Magic visit Madison Square Garden to take on the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

The Magic are looking to get their first win of the season after losing their first two games to the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the other hand, the Knicks are also trying to do the same after falling to the Atlantic Division rivals Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics in back-to-back games.

Orlando Magic Announce Injury Report vs. Knicks

The Orlando Magic injury report features five players, including Paolo Banchero, who has been ruled out against the New York Knicks.

Banchero is dealing with a high right ankle sprain, which he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

According to ESPN, Banchero is facing around four to six weeks of recovery time.

In his absence, the Magic will likely turn to Franz Wagner as the first option on offense and Tristan da Silva as the Banchero replacement in the starting lineup.

Jonathan Isaac, Izaiyah Nelson and Noah Penda are also listed as out.

Isaac continues to manage his left knee injury, while Nelson is recovering from a left ankle injury.

As for Penda, he’s out indefinitely after suffering a partially torn hamstring in the Magic’s last preseason game.

One good news is that Anthony Black is listed as questionable due to a sprained right ankle. Black could get upgraded to available if given the clearance before tip-off.

Magic This Season

The Orlando Magic started the season at home inside the Kia Center last Wednesday, taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

The Magic had a rough second quarter and were trailing in the second half. They had their best shot in the fourth quarter, but they came up short, 132-125.

Paolo Banchero had a huge game, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists, while Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. added 22 points each.

On Friday, the Magic hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves. The visitors were sharper in the second half, especially in the third quarter when they outscored the Magic by 14 points. They eventually lost 115-93.

Banchero scored 14 points, while Wagner put up 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Carter continued his hot start to the season with 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

After they visit Madison Square Garden, the Magic will deal with the Toronto Raptors in back-to-back matchups.

The first game is a regular-season game, while the second is the first game of the NBA Cup group stage.