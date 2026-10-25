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Orlando Magic Announce Injury Report for New York Knicks Game on Oct. 25

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Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
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MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 07: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic brings the ball up court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on October 07, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Orlando Magic visit Madison Square Garden to take on the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

The Magic are looking to get their first win of the season after losing their first two games to the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the other hand, the Knicks are also trying to do the same after falling to the Atlantic Division rivals Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics in back-to-back games.

Orlando Magic Announce Injury Report vs. Knicks

Paolo Banchero
GettyPaolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic reacts to a call against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Kia Center on May 01, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

The Orlando Magic injury report features five players, including Paolo Banchero, who has been ruled out against the New York Knicks.

Banchero is dealing with a high right ankle sprain, which he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

According to ESPN, Banchero is facing around four to six weeks of recovery time.

In his absence, the Magic will likely turn to Franz Wagner as the first option on offense and Tristan da Silva as the Banchero replacement in the starting lineup.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
GettyPaolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic looks on during the first half of the basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 19, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jonathan Isaac, Izaiyah Nelson and Noah Penda are also listed as out.

Isaac continues to manage his left knee injury, while Nelson is recovering from a left ankle injury.

As for Penda, he’s out indefinitely after suffering a partially torn hamstring in the Magic’s last preseason game.

One good news is that Anthony Black is listed as questionable due to a sprained right ankle. Black could get upgraded to available if given the clearance before tip-off.

Magic This Season

Franz Wagner
GettyFranz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic dribbles during the third quarter of the NBA Match between Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic at Uber Arena on January 15, 2026 in Berlin, Germany.

The Orlando Magic started the season at home inside the Kia Center last Wednesday, taking on the Atlanta Hawks.

The Magic had a rough second quarter and were trailing in the second half. They had their best shot in the fourth quarter, but they came up short, 132-125.

Paolo Banchero had a huge game, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists, while Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. added 22 points each.

On Friday, the Magic hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves. The visitors were sharper in the second half, especially in the third quarter when they outscored the Magic by 14 points. They eventually lost 115-93.

Banchero scored 14 points, while Wagner put up 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Carter continued his hot start to the season with 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

After they visit Madison Square Garden, the Magic will deal with the Toronto Raptors in back-to-back matchups.

The first game is a regular-season game, while the second is the first game of the NBA Cup group stage.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Orlando Magic Announce Injury Report for New York Knicks Game on Oct. 25

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