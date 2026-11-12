Magic’s Anthony Black Is Quietly Becoming a Star

The Orlando Magic’s season could’ve taken a quick stumble when Paolo Banchero went out with a long-term injury.

Anthony Black is doing his best to ensure that doesn’t happen.

Black has been known as a talented player, but on a Magic team that entered this season with a clear big three (Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane) along with two other established starters (Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr.), there wasn’t an obvious path to him shining bright.

Banchero’s injury changed that. It’s shown just how good Black can be.

When Paolo gets back, there could be some playing time controversies among the original starting five, because Black will likely deserve a bigger role within that group.

For now, though, the Magic can just be grateful that Black is on their team. They’re in much better shape thanks to his presence, and the rest of the NBA is going to start knowing his name.

Anthony Black Stats

Anthony Black is putting up career-highs across the board this season for the Magic.

He has started seven of the eight games he has played and is averaging 31.5 minutes per game.

Despite taking the most shots of his career, he’s also shooting his highest percentage from the floor, 48.0%. Despite taking the most 3s of his career, he’s shooting his highest percentage from beyond the arc, 43.6%.

Black is even making a career-high 79.5% of his free throws — again at the highest volume of his career.

Black is averaging bests in rebounds (6.0), assists (5.5), steals (1.9) and points (17.8).

On every level, this is a clear breakout. Black is a star.

And maybe we shouldn’t be so surprised.

Anthony Black Draft Pedigree

Black was originally the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.

The native of Duncanville, Texas was a top-15 recruit in his high school class, impressed with the Razorbacks and was one-and-done.

He stands 6-foot-7 with length and athleticism. Everything about Black pointed toward NBA potential.

But when he entered the league, he was also still young and raw without a clearly defined role.

The best thing that has happened for Black individually has been Orlando’s injury trouble over the past two seasons. He’s getting more chances than he ever did before.

And right now, Black is one of the breakout stars of the early stage of this NBA season. Don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon.