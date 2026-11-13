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Magic Have One Major Decision to Make Amid Trade Speculation

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Anthony Black
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The Orlando Magic will have an expensive decision to make heading into NBA trade season, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The Orlando Magic are treading water early in the 2026-27 season. The idea of missing the playoffs is already emerging within the franchise, creating a sense of curiosity within the organization ahead of trade season.

One topic of discussion concerns 2023 No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black. The fourth-year guard elected not to sign a rookie-scale contract extension ahead of the new season. This sets him up to become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Is Anthony Black non-committal to the Magic?

Orlando needs to take note of this question, and Black’s name has become a consistent fixture in trade rumors.

Anthony Black Labeled as ‘Obvious Player to Move’

Anthony Black
GettyAnthony Black #0 of the Orlando Magic shoots against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on November 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

At 4-7, the Orlando Magic hoped for big steps forward after another first-round playoff exit last season. This hasn’t been the case.

At this point in the season, it feels similar to recent years. So should the Magic be sellers at the Feb. 11 trade deadline?

Someone, if not multiple players on the roster, is bound to get traded, says ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“The Magic will undoubtedly wait to be fully healthy before deciding what path to go down, but the bottom line is that someone will need to be moved either this season or in the summer,” Siegel wrote. “Black would seem like the obvious player to move, either in a sign-and-trade next summer or in a deal at the deadline this year, but the Magic have consistently shot down all speculation regarding the young guard’s future.”

The 22-year-old missed the start of the regular season due to an ankle sprain. However, he continues to make big strides in the NBA. Black is averaging 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this season.

Orlando may be forced to trade Anthony Black to avoid the NBA’s luxury tax threshold this season.

Wendell Carter Jr. Emerges as Possible Trade Candidate

Wendell Carter Jr.
GettyWendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic complains about a call during their game against the Golden State Warriors during overtime at Chase Center on November 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Magic aren’t yet at the point of wanting to sell at the trade deadline, says Brett Siegel, but there is still pressure to do so if losing remains consistent.

Another name in Orlando Magic trade talks is Wendell Carter Jr. The 27-year-old’s three-year, $59 million extension, agreed to in 2024, kicks in this season. It includes a near $21 million team option in 2028-29.

“Several teams are monitoring Carter’s status ahead of this year’s trade deadline, including the Golden State Warriors,” said Siegel.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists so far this season. As a center who defends and can score from all three levels of the floor, Carter Jr. will continue to receive trade interest from other franchises in the league.

The ball is in the Orlando Magic’s court. It’s safe to say the Magic are in an uncomfortable situation as a team playing with the NBA’s first and second aprons.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Magic Have One Major Decision to Make Amid Trade Speculation

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