NBA Insider Teases Warriors Trade For Orlando Magic Starting Center

The Golden State Warriors could be trading for Orlando Magic’s starting center, an NBA insider teased on Thursday.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints teased this on X, when he was asked by a fan if there is a possibility that the Warriors could look into Magic’s starting center Wendell Carter Jr.

Siegel said people should be ready for what he will report about his intel via the said publication.

“Could Warriors trade for Wendell Carter Jr?,” a Warriors fan wrote.

“Be ready for tomorrow’s intel story on @ClutchPoints,” he replied.

Be ready for tomorrow’s intel story on @ClutchPoints. https://t.co/iXt3Uyh2D2 — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) November 6, 2026

How Wendell Carter Jr. Fits With The Warriors?

Rather than letting him head into unrestricted free agency in 2026, the Magic locked up their starting center with a three-year, $59 million maximum extension.

This extension officially kicks in for the 2026-2027 season, starting at a base salary of $18.10 million. The deal scales up over the following years, paying him $19.55 million in 2027-2028 and concluding with a $21 million team option for the 2028-2029 season.

Carter Jr. is averaging 12.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game across seven contests, on 32.4 minutes per game.

He anchored the interior with highly efficient shooting, converting 61.2% of his attempts from the field and 80.8% from the free-throw line. Defensively, he contributes an average of 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per night.

Carter Jr. had his best night against the Phoenix Suns where he put up 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Carter Jr would be a massive boost for the Warriors frontcourt that currently boast a thin rotation led by veterans Draymond Green and Al Horford alongside youngsters Yaxel Lendeborg and Charles Bassey.

Orlando Magic have stumbled into a frustrating 2-6 start to the 2026-2027 NBA season, leaving the team searching for answers after being projected as one of the most intriguing teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

A massive catalyst for these early-season woes is a severe onslaught of injuries to the team’s core rotation. Franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero was sidelined with a sprained ankle following a dominant 35-point opening night, and his absence has been compounded by missing impactful starter Jalen Suggs and key guard Anthony Black for multiple games due to injuries.

This lack of continuity has stalled the implementation of first-year head coach Sean Sweeney’s new offensive and defensive systems, which were brought over from San Antonio during the offseason to inject quicker ball movement and floor spacing.

Co-star Franz Wagner has been forced into a high-usage role but has battled efficiency issues, shooting poorly from the field and from deep.

Orlando Magic Are Likely Sellers Before The Trade Deadline

The Magic could dangle some of their stars and assets before the trade deadline, according to Siegel.

“I also buy the fact that the Magic are going to become sellers at the trade deadline. This core just has not worked out. This is a group of what could have been. Injuries have just been a major setback for them,” Siegel said.

The 8th-seeded Magic suffered a heart-wrenching, first-round exit by losing their best-of-seven series 3-4 to the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. Orlando appeared to be in control after jumping out to a commanding 3-1 series lead but the young squad faltered down the stretch.

That playoff run gave the team some promise but they seem not to have delivered on it.