Mind-Blowing Stat: Orlando Magic Center Passes Magic Johnson on NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

The Orlando Magic have a center sitting above one of basketball’s most recognizable names on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Nikola Vucevic has passed Magic Johnson in career regular-season points. Read those names together, and it is understandable to do a double take.

Vucevic needed just five points in Orlando’s 107-100 win over Sacramento on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to move past Johnson. It was hardly a big scoring night for the veteran center. But those five points gave him a milestone worth remembering. The 36-year-old vet has been doing it consistently since being drafted in 2011.

Nikola Vucevic Passes a Legendary Name

Johnson finished his NBA career with 17,707 regular-season points. His name immediately brings to mind championships, spectacular passes and the Showtime Lakers. Vucevic’s career has followed a different path, which makes their placement on the same scoring list particularly interesting.

This is where career totals can make fans reconsider a player’s body of work. Five points in Sacramento might not command much attention on their own. Added to years of production, however, they became part of a milestone involving an iconic figure.

Passing Johnson in points does not settle a debate about their overall careers. It recognizes one specific achievement: Vucevic has accumulated more regular-season scoring. That is meaningful without needing to turn it into a comparison of championships, influence or individual greatness.

For Magic fans, there is another reason to appreciate the moment. Vucevic’s first stint in Orlando lasted nine seasons, giving the franchise a substantial connection to the production behind this milestone. Now back with the organization, he reached another career marker wearing its uniform.

Orlando Magic Win Carries Historical Footnote

The Sacramento game also offered a reminder that milestones do not require a starring performance. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 33 points, while Anthony Black contributed 26. Vucevic’s place in the scoring record provided a separate storyline within that team result.

His offensive game has changed over time, too. Orlando’s preseason refresher highlighted how he expanded his shooting range during his first stint with the franchise. That development became another way for him to contribute beyond traditional work around the basket.

There is something enjoyable about a statistic that makes people stop and check whether they read it correctly. This one gives Orlando fans an opportunity to appreciate a career built over many seasons. Vucevic passed Magic Johnson, and a five-point night became more memorable because of it. That is quite a footnote to an ordinary November victory. Magic gets passed by a Magic player.