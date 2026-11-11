Orlando Magic Get Tristan Da Silva Injury Update

Orlando Magic forward Tristan Da Silva is reportedly questionable Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, per Underdog NBA. He is dealing with a left calf strain that may sideline him for the game. It may not be anything too serious, but calf strains are something that you deal with cautiously because they can turn into something bigger.

Orlando Magic Value Tristan Da Silva

Getty TORONTO, CANADA – OCTOBER 28: Tristan da Silva #23 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball to the net during the first half of the NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tara Walton/Getty Images)

Da Silva is a player who is valued by the Magic. They need him for both sides of the ball. Every year, he has improved and gotten better defensively and offensively. Right now, he is averaging a career-high 15.1 points per game. He is currently at 40% from three, which is huge for a team that struggles shooting the three-ball. Da Silva has become a reliable option amongst their role players.

His shooting ability will be missed if he can’t play tonight against the Jazz. Utah is a team that can score a lot, and already down Paolo Banchero, it will be hard to keep up with the Jazz’s explosive offense. Utah is only 1-10, but they have shown how good their offense is. Especially from their guards. Da Silva is a guy who would probably be guarding one of these guards. So not have him will hurt.

Someone Needs to Step Up

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 11: Tristan da Silva #23 of the Orlando Magic shoots during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on October 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

If Da Silva can’t go, someone else will need to try to step up to make up for Da Silva’s production. Orlando hasn’t been that good so far this year, at just 3-7. With or without Da Silva, they need this win. This is a team that has players capable of stepping up. They just haven’t got consistent production from everyone in the same game.

With Da Silva questionable, Orlando may have a decision to make. They need to decide who may start in his place. Whoever it is will need to be ready with or without Da Silva. They will need someone to space the floor and be able to knock down threes the way that the Magic forward can.