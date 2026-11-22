The Orlando Magic once had an opportunity to pursue a player who would eventually change the NBA forever, but Dwight Howard recently admitted that he wasn’t interested. Looking back, the former Magic superstar understands just how differently things could have played out had he made another decision.

During an appearance on The AM Hoops Show, Howard discussed a conversation with Orlando’s front office about potentially acquiring Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors. According to Howard, the organization wanted Curry, but he had another player in mind.

What makes the admission particularly interesting is that Howard says the Magic actually approached him about the possibility. Rather than simply hearing about a potential move years later, he claims he had an opportunity to express his preference.

Dwight Howard Reveals Stephen Curry Decision He Regrets

“At the time, I wanted to play with Monta Ellis, but the Magic wanted to get Steph,” Howard said. “The Magic wanted to get Steph, but I said no because I didn’t know.”

Howard acknowledged that he regrets the decision, describing his thinking at the time as stupid. It’s an admission that carries considerable weight considering everything Curry eventually accomplished with Golden State.

However, judging the situation exclusively through today’s perspective wouldn’t tell the entire story. Curry wasn’t yet the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP basketball fans recognize today.

During his early years with Golden State, Curry dealt with ankle injuries that raised legitimate questions about his long-term durability. Ellis, meanwhile, was already an established NBA scorer who could provide immediate offensive production.

Howard was also trying to compete for championships in Orlando, making his preference for a proven scoring option understandable. He also said that Curry’s injury history worried him.

Orlando Magic’s Missed Opportunity Raises Fascinating Question

The biggest takeaway from Howard’s comments isn’t necessarily that he made the wrong decision. It’s how dramatically one conversation could have changed the direction of multiple NBA franchises.

Imagine Curry playing alongside Howard in Orlando instead of developing into the centerpiece of Golden State’s championship dynasty. The combination could have created an entirely different future for the Magic.

Of course, there’s no guarantee the Warriors would have completed a trade, even if Howard had supported the idea. His comments establish Orlando’s reported interest, not that a deal was finalized or available on agreed terms.

It’s also worth remembering that Howard wasn’t the only person who failed to anticipate Curry’s eventual greatness. Several teams passed on the Davidson guard before Golden State selected him seventh overall in the 2009 NBA draft.

Still, hearing Howard acknowledge his role in Orlando’s decision-making adds another layer to one of basketball’s most interesting what-if scenarios.

For Magic fans, the story offers a reminder of how quickly a franchise’s future can change.

Howard couldn’t have known exactly what Curry would become. But years later, he knows which decision he wishes he could reconsider.