Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Gives Concerning Injury Timeline

The Orlando Magic received more concerning news about Paolo Banchero’s injury on Sunday, October 25, with the All-Star forward revealing that he expects to be sidelined for an extended period.

Speaking at the Magic’s morning shootaround in New York, Banchero acknowledged that he could miss “at least a month” because of the right high ankle sprain he suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reported Banchero’s comments on X, noting that the 23-year-old appeared at shootaround wearing a protective boot on his right foot.

Banchero also told reporters that this was his first experience dealing with a high ankle sprain.

His assessment offers the clearest indication yet of how much time Orlando could spend without its leading scorer. The Magic have not announced an official return date.

How Long Is Paolo Banchero Out With His Ankle Injury?

Banchero’s latest comments suggest he expects to miss at least four weeks, which would put a possible return no earlier than late November.

The timeline is consistent with earlier reporting about the severity of his injury.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on October 24 that Banchero would be sidelined indefinitely with a low-grade high ankle sprain, an injury that typically requires four to six weeks of recovery.

That general recovery window would put a possible return between approximately November 21 and December 5, although those dates are estimates rather than confirmed targets.

The Magic announced Saturday that an MRI confirmed Banchero’s diagnosis after he suffered the injury during the first half of Friday’s 115-93 loss to Minnesota.

The team said Banchero would undergo additional testing and evaluation, with updates provided as appropriate.

Banchero’s comments Sunday add an important detail: He appears to be preparing for a recovery measured in weeks rather than days.

Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight Against the Knicks?

No. Banchero will not play against the New York Knicks on Sunday, October 25.

Orlando enters the game at Madison Square Garden with an 0-2 record and will be without its most productive offensive player.

Banchero opened the 2026-27 season with 35 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks before recording 14 points, six rebounds and five assists against Minnesota.

Through two games, he is averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Those numbers underscore the challenge facing Orlando, which is attempting to establish itself under new head coach Sean Sweeney.

Banchero’s absence places additional offensive responsibility on Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane as the Magic search for their first victory.

Magic Face Early Test Without Paolo Banchero

Orlando has dealt with significant injuries to its young stars before.

Banchero missed more than two months during the 2024-25 season because of a torn oblique muscle, appearing in just 46 games. He also missed time with a groin injury during the 2025-26 campaign but finished with 72 appearances.

The Magic navigated his absences relatively well last season, posting a 7-3 record in the 10 games he missed.

Still, replacing Banchero’s offensive production will be difficult.

The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists during the 2025-26 season, establishing himself as one of Orlando’s central playmakers.

This time, the Magic must adjust almost immediately after opening a new season with postseason aspirations.

Banchero’s recovery could stretch beyond Thanksgiving, potentially costing Orlando a significant portion of its early schedule.

For now, the most concrete timeline has come from Banchero himself: at least a month before he expects to return to action.