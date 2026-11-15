Damian Lillard Sends Strong Message After Portland Trail Blazers’ Latest Win

Damian Lillard has spent much of the past two years fighting to get back to the player Portland Trail Blazers fans remember. Now, with Portland off to one of the NBA’s strongest starts, the nine-time All-Star is sharing a message about the journey.

On Saturday, November 14, Lillard posted a lengthy photo carousel to his Instagram account, mixing black-and-white basketball photography with other images and video clips.

His caption was brief, but it carried a message that resonated with fans.

“Built to last not built fast,” Lillard wrote, accompanying the words with a meditation emoji.

The post came one day after Lillard scored 29 points, including six three-pointers, in Portland’s 120-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The win improved the Trail Blazers to 9-3 and extended their winning streak to three games.

For Lillard, the timing made his message particularly fitting.

Damian Lillard’s Instagram Message Draws Reaction From Trail Blazers

Lillard’s post quickly attracted attention, collecting more than 70,000 likes within its first day.

Among those responding was the Trail Blazers’ official Instagram account, which left three watch emojis in the comments — an unmistakable reference to the superstar’s signature “Dame Time” celebration.

Former NBA guard Deni Avdija also responded, dropping a green dollar-sign emoji.

Fans were equally enthusiastic about the veteran guard’s resurgence.

“Bring us the chip Dame, it’s time,” one fan commented.

Another referenced the criticism Lillard faced during his lengthy recovery.

“They called you washed I ain’t forget,” the fan wrote.

Those reactions reflect a remarkable turnaround for a player whose NBA future was questioned after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in April 2025 while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lillard missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from the injury before returning to the Trail Blazers this fall.

And while his Instagram caption did not explicitly reference the injury, its emphasis on patience and longevity closely resembles the approach he has described throughout his comeback.

Damian Lillard’s Comeback Helps Fuel Portland’s Surprising Start

At 36 years old, Lillard has already provided plenty of evidence that his NBA career is far from finished.

He delivered 25 points in just 24 minutes during Portland’s 123-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 10, including a 30-foot three-pointer that capped a dominant third quarter.

The Trail Blazers followed that performance with another victory over Oklahoma City before defeating Sacramento on Friday.

Through 12 games, Lillard is averaging 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, according to the NBA.

His return has also helped reshape Portland’s expectations. Rather than spending another season rebuilding, the Trail Blazers have emerged as an early Western Conference contender, with Lillard and Deni Avdija providing much of the offensive production.

It is quite a change from the uncertainty surrounding Lillard’s career just 18 months ago.

Before the season, Lillard opened up about the darkest period of his basketball career, including the possibility that his Achilles injury might prevent him from returning to the NBA.

He also recalled hearing television analysts suggest that the injury would effectively end his career.

Instead, Lillard is back in Portland, hitting deep three-pointers, celebrating victories and giving fans reason to believe the best part of his second chapter might still be ahead.

His latest Instagram message offers a fitting description of that journey.

Built to last. Not built fast.