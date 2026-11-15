Damian Lillard Makes Surprising Admission About Deni Avdija

Damian Lillard came out and said that Deni Avdija is his most enjoyable teammate ever. The Trail Blazers are having a good season so far and have been playing good basketball. Everyone on the team looks like they are having fun. Polymarket Hoops reported via Tony Ray Harvey that Lillard said, “Playing with him has been probably the most joyful for me out of any other player that I’ve played with, as far as being a tandem… It’s been great just to have a guy that I can play alongside that you trust on that level”.

Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija Tandem

Getty PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 10: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers celebrates making a three-pointer with teammate Deni Avdija #8 in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center on November 10, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

There’s no question that these two players are fun to watch on the court. They can both shoot and pass while also attacking the paint. They can run pick-and-pops with either being the ball handler. Lillard can get the ball in every spot that he needs it with Avdija’s vision. Watching them run a fast break together off of a rebound is exciting. They feed off of each other’s play style.

Avdija’s ability to attack the paint and draw fouls gets Lillard so many open shots. Lillard’s ability to shoot from anywhere opens up Avdija’s ability to attack the paint. They’re a perfect match for each other, and it’s easy to see why Lillard enjoys playing with Avdija so much.

CJ McCollum: The Original Duo

Getty PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 20: Damian Lillard #0 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers react during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center on October 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CJ McCollum was the original tandem with Lillard. They used to be considered one of the best backcourts in the league. Both of them were able to create their own shots. Lillard would destroy teams with his long-distance shooting, and McCollum would use his midrange shooting ability. It was hard for teams to stop them. They had chances at some runs in the playoffs but kept running into the dynasty of the Golden State Warriors.

It comes off as a little surprise that Lillard didn’t even mention McCollum. When they played together, it was always exciting to watch. However, it’s easy to see why he said that Avdija is his most enjoyable teammate. Their play styles fit well with each other, and they’re never in each other’s way. It’s a big statement, but if you watch the Blazers games, you can see the joy that they’re all playing with.