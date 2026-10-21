Portland Trail Blazers Get Concerning Deni Avdija Injury News Before Opener

The Portland Trail Blazers may have to begin the 2026-27 NBA season without one of their biggest stars.

Forward Deni Avdija was listed as questionable on Portland’s initial injury report for Wednesday’s season opener against the Phoenix Suns, with the team citing right ankle soreness.

The designation introduces an unexpected concern for a Portland team preparing to open its season at home on October 21. Avdija enjoyed a strong preseason and appeared poised to build on a breakout 2025-26 campaign.

Now, his availability is uncertain, and the Blazers already have several other injuries to navigate.

Is Deni Avdija Playing Against the Phoenix Suns?

Avdija’s status for Wednesday’s game has not been determined. The 25-year-old is officially questionable, meaning he has not been ruled out but is not guaranteed to play.

The injury is particularly noteworthy because there had been little indication that Avdija was dealing with an ankle problem during the preseason.

Head coach Micah Nori had not previously identified the injury during his recent media availability.

Avdija certainly looked healthy in Portland’s October 13 preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings. He finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in just 25 minutes, shooting 9-of-13 from the field.

That performance followed another impressive outing against the Golden State Warriors on October 7, when Avdija scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

His production only underscores how significant his potential absence would be.

Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists during the 2025-26 season, establishing himself as one of Portland’s most important offensive players.

Wednesday’s matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific at the Moda Center. Avdija’s availability could become clearer following the team’s shootaround or subsequent injury-report updates.

Deni Avdija Injury Could Complicate Blazers’ Starting Lineup

The timing is less than ideal for Nori, who already faces several important rotation decisions entering his first regular-season opener.

Portland has assembled a veteran-heavy backcourt featuring Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and Jrue Holiday, but Avdija provides something different: a versatile forward capable of initiating the offense, creating his own shot and contributing on the glass.

If Avdija cannot play, Portland would need to redistribute both his minutes and his considerable offensive responsibilities.

Sidy Cissoko and Vít Krejčí are among the potential options for additional wing minutes. Nori could also experiment with smaller lineups featuring more of Portland’s veteran guards.

Morant, in particular, could be asked to shoulder a greater share of the offensive workload if Avdija is unavailable.

These are possibilities rather than confirmed lineup changes. Portland has not announced a replacement for Avdija, who could still be cleared to play.

Trail Blazers Already Without Shaedon Sharpe for Suns Game

Avdija is not the only player dealing with an injury ahead of the opener.

Guard Shaedon Sharpe has already been ruled out while recovering from right meniscus surgery. The Blazers announced in August that Sharpe would be reevaluated in six months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus.

His absence removes another established scoring option from Portland’s rotation.

The injury report also lists reserve center Branden Carlson as out under the NBA’s concussion protocol, while Micah Potter is questionable because of an illness.

Two-way guard Chris Youngblood has been ruled out with left ankle soreness.

The Suns have injury concerns of their own. Center Mark Williams is out following left shoulder surgery, while guard Luke Kennard is questionable with left knee tendinopathy.

Portland finished last season 42-40, and the additions of Lillard and Morant have heightened expectations for the franchise entering the new campaign.

But the Blazers’ first major question of the season now concerns one of their most productive returning players.

Whether Avdija can overcome his ankle soreness in time for Wednesday’s opener will have a significant bearing on how Portland assembles its first regular-season lineup.