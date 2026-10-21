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Portland Trail Blazers Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Phoenix Suns

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Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers welcome the Phoenix Suns to the Moda Center on Wednesday for their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Blazers are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2021. They are also set to welcome Damian Lillard back after he missed all of last season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Ja Morant will also make his debut following his offseason acquisition from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns

Shaedon Sharpe
GettyShaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2026 in New York City.

According to the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury report, five players are dealing with injuries.

Branden Carlson, Shaedon Sharpe and Chris Youngblood have already been ruled out, while Deni Avdija and Micah Potter are listed as questionable.

Carlson is under the league’s concussion protocol, so he has to pass his next evaluation to get cleared.

Sharpe is out until March after undergoing surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. He suffered the injury during an offseason workout back in August.

As for Youngblood, he is dealing with left ankle soreness.

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
GettyDeni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 14, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Suns 114-110.

The Blazers’ more pressing concern is Avdija’s injury. He is nursing a right ankle injury, though he could get upgraded to available before tip-off.

His name was a surprising inclusion on the Blazers’ injury report since he has been healthy during training camp and preseason.

If Avdija is downgraded to out, the Blazers are likely using a three-guard lineup of Ja Morant, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday.

On the other hand, Potter has an unspecified illness. He could also be upgraded to available following an evaluation before the start of the game.

Damian Lillard and Ja Morant Cleared to Play

Damian Lillard
GettyDamian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on February 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Damian Lillard returned to the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2025 offseason after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn Achilles injury.

Lillard has been cleared to play, appearing in three preseason games. He averaged 17.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Ja Morant
GettyJa Morant #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers goes up for a dunk during the first half of the preseason game against the London Lions at Moda Center on October 12, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant gets his fresh start in Portland. He missed the second half of last season because of an elbow injury.

Morant is also healthy in his first year with the Blazers. He put up 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals in four preseason games.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Portland Trail Blazers Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Phoenix Suns

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