Portland Trail Blazers Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers welcome the Phoenix Suns to the Moda Center on Wednesday for their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Blazers are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2021. They are also set to welcome Damian Lillard back after he missed all of last season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Ja Morant will also make his debut following his offseason acquisition from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns

According to the Portland Trail Blazers’ injury report, five players are dealing with injuries.

Branden Carlson, Shaedon Sharpe and Chris Youngblood have already been ruled out, while Deni Avdija and Micah Potter are listed as questionable.

Carlson is under the league’s concussion protocol, so he has to pass his next evaluation to get cleared.

Sharpe is out until March after undergoing surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. He suffered the injury during an offseason workout back in August.

As for Youngblood, he is dealing with left ankle soreness.

The Blazers’ more pressing concern is Avdija’s injury. He is nursing a right ankle injury, though he could get upgraded to available before tip-off.

His name was a surprising inclusion on the Blazers’ injury report since he has been healthy during training camp and preseason.

If Avdija is downgraded to out, the Blazers are likely using a three-guard lineup of Ja Morant, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday.

On the other hand, Potter has an unspecified illness. He could also be upgraded to available following an evaluation before the start of the game.

Damian Lillard and Ja Morant Cleared to Play

Damian Lillard returned to the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2025 offseason after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard missed all of last season as he recovered from a torn Achilles injury.

Lillard has been cleared to play, appearing in three preseason games. He averaged 17.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant gets his fresh start in Portland. He missed the second half of last season because of an elbow injury.

Morant is also healthy in his first year with the Blazers. He put up 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals in four preseason games.