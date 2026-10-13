Ja Morant’s Father Reveals Major Change Made by Portland Trail Blazers Star

It’s a fresh start for Ja Morant this upcoming season. He will play for a new team, the Portland Trail Blazers, after seven years with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant needed a fresh start after a tumultuous final three seasons in Memphis. He was traded to the Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

In Portland, Morant teams up with veteran All-Star guard and Blazers legend Damian Lillard. Their roster has the right mix of young players and veterans, though they have a new coach in Micah Nori.

Ja Morant Makes Change Ahead of Blazers Debut Season

Speaking to The Athletic’s Jason Quick, Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant, opened up about his son’s move from Memphis to Portland.

Tee revealed that Ja is enjoying his stay in Portland, appreciating that he’s able to smile again. He also explained the change the two-time All-Star has made since changing teams and will be noticeable this upcoming season.

“After everything Ja has been through, he realizes he has to pull back from certain things,” Tee said. “Because the narrative is going to shift. He realizes he is always under a microscope. Somebody could do the same thing he does, and they don’t get the same criticism. Like the celebrations and all. … It’s crazy because I see the same celebrations going on every day in the league, but because it’s Ja, it’s magnified.”

Ja has been in trouble with the league over the past few seasons on and off the court, which included multiple suspensions. He didn’t look happy in his final season in Memphis, which ended abruptly because of an elbow injury.

Nevertheless, Tee also moved to Portland to support his son. He was quite surprised at how owner Tom Dundon has treated his son since his arrival, which makes him confident at what the heavily scrutinized bilionaire is trying to do with the Blazers.

Morant’s Role in Portland

With plenty of guards in Portland upon his arrival, Ja Morant’s role was questioned early on. He joined a roster that already had Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday.

In his first two preseasons games, Morant started at point guard. He played with Holiday in the backcourt against the London Lions and was paired with Lillard versus the Golden State Warriors.

Morant will likely be the primary playmaker under coach Micah Nori this season, with Lillard playing off the ball. Deni Avdija can also handle the rock, so there could be some spacing issues since Morant isn’t a reliable 3-point shooter.

Nevertheless, it’s going to be an exciting campaign for the Blazers, fresh off their first playoff appearance since 2021.