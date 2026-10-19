Kings’ Ben Simmons Gets Good Contract Update Amid Devastating Injury News

One of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason was Ben Simmons‘ comeback after spending one year away from basketball.

Simmons joined the Sacramento Kings on a non-guaranteed contract. He earned a roster spot after a pretty solid preseason, including a 14-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

However, Simmons suffered a devastating setback on Sunday during practice. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“An MRI confirmed a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon for Ben Simmons. A devastating turn of events on the eve of his NBA return after rehabilitating from back surgeries,” Charania tweeted.

An MRI confirmed a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon for Ben Simmons. A devastating turn of events on the eve of his NBA return after rehabilitating from back surgeries. https://t.co/fPjYPD0Kqa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2026

It’s heartbreaking news for Simmons, who has dealt with a couple of back surgeries over the past few years.

At the age of 30 years old, Simmons have plenty of time to recovery and come back stronger.

Ben Simmons Gets Good Contract News

As mentioned above, Ben Simmons signed a non-guaranteed contract worth $3.5 million with the Sacramento Kings. Simmons was set to earn $1 million if he made the opening night roster, which he technically did.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, there’s a glimmer of a silver lining for Simmons despite his injury.

Marks explained that Simmons is set to receive his entire $3.5 million because of the nature of his injury and the salary continuation provision of NBA contracts.

“Simmons had a $1m guarantee if he was on the roster opening day. However, because this is a significant injury (salary continuation), Simmons will receive his full salary,” Marks tweeted.

Simmons had a $1m guarantee if he was on the roster opening day. However, because this is a significant injury (salary continuation), Simmons will receive his full salary. https://t.co/WVDJZJVL7o — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 18, 2026

It’s unclear if the Kings will part ways with Simmons since he was on track to be one of their starters. He’s expected to miss the entire season, so they will need to find another player to fill in his spot.

The Kings have one roster spot available regardless of what they decide on the Simmons situation.

Ben Simmons Breaks Silence on Injury

In a post on his Instagram stories, Ben Simmons released a statement following his unfortunate setback.

“I’ve faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’ve found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story,” Simmons wrote.

“It’s never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that adversity doesn’t define you. How you respond to it does.”

“I’ve been knocked down before, and I’ve always found a way to get back up. This time will be no different.”

The former No. 1 pick is set to undergo surgery and will likely miss the entire 2026-27 season.