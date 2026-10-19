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Kings’ Ben Simmons Gets Good Contract Update Amid Devastating Injury News

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Ben Simmons, Sacramento Kings
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on September 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

One of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason was Ben Simmons‘ comeback after spending one year away from basketball.

Simmons joined the Sacramento Kings on a non-guaranteed contract. He earned a roster spot after a pretty solid preseason, including a 14-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

However, Simmons suffered a devastating setback on Sunday during practice. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“An MRI confirmed a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon for Ben Simmons. A devastating turn of events on the eve of his NBA return after rehabilitating from back surgeries,” Charania tweeted.

It’s heartbreaking news for Simmons, who has dealt with a couple of back surgeries over the past few years.

At the age of 30 years old, Simmons have plenty of time to recovery and come back stronger.

Ben Simmons Gets Good Contract News

Ben Simmons
GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on September 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

As mentioned above, Ben Simmons signed a non-guaranteed contract worth $3.5 million with the Sacramento Kings. Simmons was set to earn $1 million if he made the opening night roster, which he technically did.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, there’s a glimmer of a silver lining for Simmons despite his injury.

Marks explained that Simmons is set to receive his entire $3.5 million because of the nature of his injury and the salary continuation provision of NBA contracts.

“Simmons had a $1m guarantee if he was on the roster opening day. However, because this is a significant injury (salary continuation), Simmons will receive his full salary,” Marks tweeted.

It’s unclear if the Kings will part ways with Simmons since he was on track to be one of their starters. He’s expected to miss the entire season, so they will need to find another player to fill in his spot.

The Kings have one roster spot available regardless of what they decide on the Simmons situation.

Ben Simmons Breaks Silence on Injury

Ben Simmons
GettyBen Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball next to De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the preseason game at Chase Center on October 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Ben Simmons released a statement following his unfortunate setback.

“I’ve faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I’ve found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story,” Simmons wrote.

“It’s never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that adversity doesn’t define you. How you respond to it does.”

“I’ve been knocked down before, and I’ve always found a way to get back up. This time will be no different.”

The former No. 1 pick is set to undergo surgery and will likely miss the entire 2026-27 season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Kings’ Ben Simmons Gets Good Contract Update Amid Devastating Injury News

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