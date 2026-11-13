Domantas Sabonis Reacts to Kings’ Awful 1-10 Start to the Season

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis reacted to his team starting the 2026-27 NBA season with a terrible 1-10 record.

The Kings are one of the worst teams in the league right now. They sit in 14th place in the Western Conference with their 1-10 record, just above the equally awful Utah Jazz, who are 1-11.

All the losing is taking its toll on Sabonis, who admitted that it’s hard to see his team lose so often.

Domantas Sabonis Reacts to Kings’ Bad Start to Season

Speaking with Johnny Askounis of EuroHoops, Sabonis was blunt in stating that the Kings’ losing skid “sucks.”

“It sucks. None of us want to be here, in terms of losing. Just seeing this team lose sucks. It hurts me. You want to bring it back, and play good basketball. I feel like we already know we just have to put 48 minutes together,” Sabonis said.

Against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Sabonis had one of the worst games of his NBA career as he scored 0 points in the team’s latest loss.

The veteran center is not making any excuses about injuries and simply stated that he needs to be better.

“I felt great. 100%. “Last game was a different game. Just got to be better. I feel like there are a lot of good things. There are some things that could have been better. It’s just how the game of basketball goes sometimes. There’s nothing I can do, just watch film, practice, work on my game and get better,” Sabonis said.

Will Domantas Sabonis Get Traded?

Based on how terrible the Kings are, no one would blame Sabonis for wanting to be traded, as he obviously could use a change of scenery, as could the team.

That being said, the Kings have been said to have put a high price on Sabonis in the past, so it’s not a lock that he will be dealt, since Sacramento seems to think he has this massive trade value.

But given how bad the Kings look right now, a trade could be the best thing for both sides in order to jumpstart the team.