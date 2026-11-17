Two names are circulating as possible replacements for Sacramento Kings coach Doug Christie. Both have ties to the people who could help determine his future.

Former New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau previously worked with Kings general manager Scott Perry. Former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson has a longtime relationship with Sacramento majority owner Vivek Ranadivé dating to their days together in Golden State.

Those connections add intrigue to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, who identified both coaches as potential future candidates as the Kings struggle through a 1-12 start.

Sacramento reportedly prefers to keep Christie. But as losses mount, questions about his job security are harder to ignore.

Doug Christie Acknowledges Pressure Amid Kings’ Struggles

Play

Christie addressed his job security Friday after the Kings dropped their fifth consecutive game.

“I think the seat is hot, always,” Christie said. “The nature of this business, it’s all about winning. So that’s where you think the seat is always hot.”

According to Stein, Sacramento wants to avoid another coaching change, particularly during rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.’s first NBA season.

However, Christie is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, and Sacramento’s 1-12 record puts the team on pace for a 6-76 finish.

Without a turnaround, the speculation is unlikely to subside.

Tom Thibodeau Has Connection to Kings GM Scott Perry

Thibodeau’s potential candidacy carries a familiar front-office connection.

Perry was the Knicks’ general manager when New York hired Thibodeau in 2020.

The two worked together for three seasons, helping the franchise end an eight-year playoff drought in 2021.

Thibodeau earned NBA Coach of the Year honors after guiding New York to a 41-31 record and the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed.

The Knicks returned to the playoffs in 2023, advancing to the conference semifinals.

Perry departed New York that summer and became Sacramento’s general manager in April 2025.

Thibodeau remained with the Knicks until his dismissal following their run to the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.

Their history gives Sacramento an executive familiar with Thibodeau’s coaching approach.

However, Stein did not report that Perry has endorsed or contacted Thibodeau about replacing Christie.

Mark Jackson Worked With Kings Owner Vivek Ranadivé in Golden State

Jackson’s connection to Sacramento’s leadership goes beyond previous coaching rumors.

Ranadivé was a minority owner and vice chairman of the Warriors when Jackson became Golden State’s head coach in 2011.

The two overlapped until Ranadivé purchased the Kings in 2013, giving Sacramento’s owner firsthand familiarity with Jackson’s coaching tenure.

Under Jackson, the Warriors developed into a playoff team led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Golden State reached the Western Conference semifinals in 2013, Jackson’s second season.

That shared history later resurfaced when Sacramento searched for a coach in 2022.

Stein reported that Ranadivé strongly favored Jackson, although the Kings ultimately hired Mike Brown.

Brown subsequently led Sacramento to its first playoff appearance since 2006 and earned NBA Coach of the Year honors.

Jackson has not coached in the NBA since Golden State dismissed him in 2014.

His previous relationship with Ranadivé makes him another familiar option if Sacramento eventually changes direction.

Still, neither Jackson nor Thibodeau has been linked to formal discussions with the Kings.

For now, Christie remains Sacramento’s coach.

And as he acknowledged Friday, winning will ultimately determine how much time he gets.