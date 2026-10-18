Sacramento Kings Part Ways With Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they were parting ways with three players: Viktor Lakhin, Tristen Newton and Elfrid Payton.

Payton, who signed an Exhibit 9 contract last month, is the biggest name among the three players released. He’s a former first-round pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, but he had his best years with the Orlando Magic.

According to HoopsRumors, Payton’s future with the Kings is unclear since his contract wasn’t an Exhibit 10.

Lakhin and Newton, on the other hand, are eligible for a $91,000 bonus if they spend at least 60 days with the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League.

Elfrid Payton’s NBA Career

After three seasons at Louisiana, Elfrid Payton declared for the 2014 NBA draft. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him 10th overall, but he was traded to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Dario Saric, a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick.

In Orlando, Payton carved out a starting role for the majority of his time there. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 281 games for the Magic.

The Phoenix Suns acquired him midway through the 2018-19 season. He then became a journeyman, suiting up for teams like the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. He also had second tenures with the Suns and Pelicans.

Payton last played in the NBA during the 2024-25 season. He spent all of last season with the Austin Spurs in the G League. He has career averages of 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 524 games.

Kings Roster for 2026-27 Season

Following the release of Elfrid Payton, Viktor Lakhin and Tristen Newton, the Sacramento Kings have 17 players on their roster for the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Kings have 14 players on standard contracts, one of which is partially guaranteed, and three players on two-way deals. They have an open roster spot to start the campaign.

Here is the Kings roster for opening night:

GUARDS: Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, Ben Simmons, Nique Clifford, Adam Flagler, Daeqwon Plowden and Emanuel Sharp

FORWARDS: Keegan Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Precious Achiuwa, Leaky Black, Jonathan Mogbo and Alex Karaban

CENTERS: Domantas Sabonis, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell

Black, Flagler and Mogbo are signed to two-way contracts, while Simmons is on a non-guaranteed deal.

Simmons is set to earn $1 million for making the opening night roster. His contract becomes fully guaranteed on January 10, 2027.

The Kings will begin the season on October 21 on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome.