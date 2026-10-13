Ex-Lakers Player Makes Personal Decision, Hinting At Next Move

A training camp tryout with the Denver Nuggets has turned out to be a flop for the former Los Angeles Lakers wing, Lonnie Walker IV.

On Monday, the Nuggets decided to cut ties with the 27-year-old veteran, who didn’t have a guaranteed contract.

Shortly after it was announced that Walker’s time with the Nuggets was finished, it was revealed that he signed with a new agent.

“Lonnie Terrence Walker IV is our new client! He shined last 2 years in Europe, playing for Zalgiris and Maccabi, while he is currently at the Denver Nuggets’ training camp!” basketball agent Misko Raznatovic announced on X.

The NBA insider Marc Stein added that Walker’s latest personal decision is “expected” to help him find a new job overseas.

Lonnie Walker’s NBA Comeback

Walker started his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs in 2018.

After four seasons with the Spurs, Walker joined the Lakers, where he played for 56 games.

During his time in LA, Walker picked up 32 starts and averaged 23.2 minutes per game. He shot 44.8% from the field, and knocked down 36.5% of his threes.

The veteran drained 11.7 points per game, came down with 1.9 rebounds per game, and dished out 1.1 assists per outing. The Lakers didn’t keep Walker around long-term. He went to play for the Brooklyn Nets, before trying to crack a spot on the Boston Celtics’ roster.

After missing final cuts in Boston ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Walker took on a stint overseas before making his way back to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. After his run with the Sixers, Walker joined Maccabi Tel Aviv.

There was hope for another NBA comeback, but the Nuggets aren’t keeping Walker around. It’s unclear where his next destination will be, but his latest move seems to suggest that a run outside of the States is his most likely move at this time.