Utah Jazz Make Roster Moves Before Season Opener vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz made a couple of roster moves ahead of their season opener on Wednesday, October 21, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz are set to part ways with Blake Hinson, who was on a two-way contract.

“The Utah Jazz will waive two-way forward Blake Hinson, league sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto tweeted. “Hinson averaged 11.9 points on 51.3% shooting from the field and 46.8% from 3-point range in 14 games for the Jazz last season.”

Hinson went undrafted in 2024 and played the first two seasons of his pro career in the NBA G League. He played for the Santa Cruz Warriors as a rookie, followed by a stint with the Rip City Remix.

The Jazz signed him to a two-way contract last February. He scored a career-high 30 points on April 11 against the Grizzlies.

Jazz to Sign Kobe Bufkin to Two-Way Contract

With Blake Hinson set to leave, the Utah Jazz are reportedly signing former first-round pick Kobe Bufkin to a two-way contract.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report and The Stein Line first reported the Jazz’s decision to add Bufkin.

“The Jazz are signing Kobe Bufkin, per source, to Utah’s newly-opened two-way slot,” Fischer tweeted.

Bufkin was the 15th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2023. He spent two seasons in Atlanta, but he only played 27 games in total. He primarily played for the Hawks’ G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

The 23-year-old guard joined the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He appeared in 16 games and averaged 2.9 points per game. He was waived before the start of the playoffs.

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Bufkin to a training camp deal. He was released on Saturday.

Utah Jazz Season Preview

The Utah Jazz were coming off a 22-win season. They had the worst record in the Western Conference and landed the second overall pick of the 2026 NBA draft.

The Jazz selected Darryn Peterson out of Kentucky, adding him to an already loaded roster featuring Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

They weren’t very active this past summer, with their biggest move being Walker Kessler‘s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nevertheless, the Jazz appear to have a competitive roster for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Here’s a look at their current roster for their season opener:

GUARDS: Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Darryn Peterson, Josh Green, Josh Okogie, Svi Mykhailiuk, Kobe Bufkin and Trey Alexander

Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Darryn Peterson, Josh Green, Josh Okogie, Svi Mykhailiuk, Kobe Bufkin and Trey Alexander FORWARDS: Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Brice Sensebaugh, Ace Bailey and Harrison Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Brice Sensebaugh, Ace Bailey and Harrison Ingram CENTERS: Jusuf Nurkic, Kyle Filipowski, Jaxson Hayes, Mo Bamba and Tony Bradley

The Jazz vs. Grizzlies game is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. tip-off.