The Utah Jazz thought they were turning a corner, but a 3-14 record through the first month of NBA action says otherwise.

A recent NBA rumor from Ian Begley of SNY TV suggested that the Jazz are one of the teams giving “internal consideration” to a potential Kyrie Irving trade, should the Dallas Mavericks officially make the star guard available.

As NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin states, that’s nothing out of the ordinary for NBA front offices.

“It’s worth noting that teams have internal discussions about a lot of players and deals that they never even bother to reach out to the other team about in a serious manner, and where Irving fits in the young timeline in Utah is a good question, but the rumor is out there,” Helin wrote.

If the Mavs made Irving available, the Jazz would have to get in line with a long list of suitors. The star guard remains one of the top players at his position at this stage of his career.

A More Realistic Trade Target For The Jazz

The Mavericks haven’t been dominating in the Western Conference, but they are in the early Play-In hunt, holding an 8-7 record (No. 10).

They need a player like Irving around to help with the development of their superstar forward, Cooper Flagg.

If the dream of landing Kyrie Irving doesn’t come to life, the Jazz might have a more realistic target out there in Chicago: Bulls guard Tre Jones.

Recently, the NBA insider Zach Lowe noted that “teams are already” calling the Bulls to inquire about the veteran guard’s availability.

Jones is playing on a struggling Bulls team that knows they are unlikely to contend in the Eastern Conference as early as this year.

Clearly, the Jazz are searching for star power. That’s why they would be willing to get into the Kyrie business. But Jones is worth a look.

The 27-year-old guard has 376 games under his belt, with 175 of them being as a starter. After spending five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and three years with the Bulls, Jones has averaged 9.4 points and 4.8 assists throughout his career.

The Jazz have an impressive young guard running the point in Keyonte George, who averages 21.6 points and 7.1 assists for them currently, but Jones would bring some affordable help to the position. It’s worth a look, as Irving would be an unlikely addition at this time.