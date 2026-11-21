The Utah Jazz have been dealing with a plethora of injuries in the first month of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both out indefinitely, while Jusuf Nurkic has not played since suffering a toe injury in the first game of the preseason against the Denver Nuggets.

The Jazz are among the worst teams in the NBA at 3-13, though they have won two games in a row heading into Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Utah Jazz Announce Jusuf Nurkic Update

On Friday, the Utah Jazz shared a medical update on Jusuf Nurkic for the first time since his initial injury was announced last month.

“Nurkic was re-evaluated by the Utah Jazz medical staff for the second toe injury of his right foot. He is continuing to make progress and participate in team on-court activities and will be re-evaluated in one week,” the Jazz’s statement read.

It’s a fantastic update for a Jazz team in need of frontcourt depth following the injuries to Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Nurkic should provide rebounding and playmaking at the center position, though it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s on a minutes restriction upon his return.

In Nurkic’s absence, Jaxson Hayes and Mo Bamba have stepped up and played really well.

Hayes is averaging 8.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks in 13 games.

On the other hand, Bamba is averaging 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 blocks in 12 games.

Jazz This Season

The Utah Jazz had a really good roster on paper heading into the season. Keyonte George secured an extension after a breakout campaign.

Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. were healthy, while Darryn Peterson was drafted second overall in a stacked class.

However, the Jazz are 3-13 and sit near the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 14th. They had a 12-game losing streak this season already before snapping it with back-to-back wins against the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

George is leading the team in scoring and assists, averaging 21.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.

Peterson has had struggles with his shot, but he is averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals.

As a team, the Jazz currently rank 27th in points per game, though they are a bit better defensively, allowing just the 21st most points per game. They are 13th in rebounding and 21st in assists.