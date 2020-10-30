Likely Replacement For Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry Identified

The New England Patriots receiving corps already left a lot to be desired, but with injuries to Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, the unit is really in trouble.
Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning, per source. It is expected to sideline Edelman for “some period of time”, including Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020
Patriots wide receiver depth chart for Sunday likely minus Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (head)
Damiere Byrd
Gunner Olszewski
Jakobi Meyers
Isaiah Zuber (PS)
Mason Kinsey (PS)
Kristian Wilkerson (PS)
— Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 29, 2020
At the moment, the Patriots have one Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Myers and Damiere Byrd healthy at receiver. Without question, it would appear the team needs to elevate at least one player from the practice squad and/or trade or sign someone to add some depth to the roster.
Isaiah Zuber is Almost Certain to Get the Call
Zuber has already appeared in three games for the Patriots this season. He has one reception and two runs on jet sweeps with all three plays going for first downs. He’s also made a tackle on special teams.
The Patriots originally signed him as an undrafted free agent, and his athleticism always made him an intriguing asset though his lack of experience in the system could be a concern. He’s been performing well for the practice squad since being recalled after he was initially released, and that has led to his elevations, though two of those instances were related to positive COVID-19 results that left the roster otherwise shorthanded.
Still, I’d love to see him get an extended look on Sunday.
Mason Kinsey or Kristian Wilkerson
Harry is battling the effects of a concussion suffered in the Patriots’ 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. His status for the Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills is up in the air. If he cannot go, the Patriots might need to elevate another player from the practice squad.
If that’s the case, keep an eye on Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson. Kinsey and Wilkerson were poached from the Tennessee Titans practice squad where they were originally playing for former Patriots linebacker/defensive end and now Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
Kinsey has the makings of a dependable and fearless possession receiver with more size and durability than Olszewski, though he’s a little less explosive. Wilkerson has some physical ability, but he also reminds me a bit of Chicago Bears bust Kevin White.
Hopefully, that’s a comparison that will fade if he ever gets a legit opportunity to prove himself.
