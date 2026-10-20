Patriots HC, Christian Gonzalez Deliver Strong Words on Bears QB Caleb Williams

The New England Patriots are preparing for a quarterback who can make life miserable for opposing defensive backs, even when they execute their initial assignments correctly.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez surfaced a pointed warning about Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams ahead of Thursday night’s Week 7 showdown at Soldier Field.

“With quarterbacks like this, you have to defend the second play,” Gonzalez said Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots star was referring to Williams’ ability to improvise when passing plays break down, prolonging windows for his receivers to get open.

Gonzalez isn’t alone in recognizing the challenge.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also praised Williams’ development during Tuesday’s press conference.

Gonzalez Identifies Big Caleb Williams Concern

Williams’ ability to extend plays makes him a truly tough task for defensive backs who must maintain coverage well beyond the initial route.

Per Pro Football Focus, Williams has averaged 3.50 seconds per throw this season while accumulating 88 scrambling yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Bears quarterback is free moving outside the pocket, forcing defenders to make quick decisions about whether to stay with their engagement or react to a potential scramble.

That means winning the first coverage battle isn’t necessarily enough for Gonzalez

Additionally, Vrabel believes Williams has made noticeable strides in his development under Chicago head coach Ben Johnson, and mentioned their sturdy rushing attack.

“They do that well, and that’s something that they’re committed to,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots coach also harped on Johnson’s track record, talking of his previous success with the Detroit Lions in addition to his work with Williams in Chicago.

“And sack numbers have gone down. He’s taken care of the football,” Vrabel added.

Williams returned from a three-game absence caused by a hamstring injury Sunday, completing 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots Need Gonzalez at His Best Against Bears

Fortunately for New England, Gonzalez nailed a good performance of his own.

The 24-year-old cornerback, who signed a four-year, $135 million contract extension in September, returned Sunday after missing two games with a shoulder injury.

He made his presence felt in New England’s 26-19 victory over the New York Jets.

According to Patriots.com, Gonzalez matched up against Garrett Wilson on 17 passing plays, allowing just two receptions for 20 yards.

Gonzalez also played without a snap restriction despite returning from his shoulder injury.

The Patriots’ pass rush contributed three sacks against New York, pressuring quarterback Geno Smith on 36.4% of his dropbacks.

However, applying that same pressure against Williams may not be in the cards.

Even if New England successfully disrupts Chicago’s initial passing concepts, Williams’ escapability is where an opposing team’s confusion can begin.

The Bears also have multiple receiving threats capable of benefiting from those longer plays. Luther Burden III recorded eight receptions for 95 yards against Atlanta, while Colston Loveland added six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Gonzalez’s warning reflects the critical nature of staying disciplined against an offense that can capitalize on even brief coverage breakdowns.

New England will face that obstacle Thursday, Oct. 22, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.