NFL Drops Hammer on Refree After Viral On-Field Meltdown With Cardinals’ Trey McBride

Line judge Jeff Seeman, who went viral for hurling curses at Cardinals‘ Trey McBride, has been suspended, per the latest reports from Ian Rapoport.

Seeman, who was at the center of the controversy, has been suspended for two games.

“Line judge Jeff Seeman has been suspended for two games after cameras appeared to show him shouting profanities at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride,” Rapoport’s report notes.

Besides Seeman, referee Adrian Hill, who got into an altercation with Vikings LB Eric Wilson, was also handed a one-game ban.

Ref in Altercation with Trey McBride Suspended

NFL vice president of officiating Ramon George issued the suspensions “for an instance of unprofessional conduct toward a player,” the league said.

NFL Players Association executive director JC Tretter, in a post to X on Sunday, called for the NFL to hold the official accountable.

“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable,” Tretter wrote. “Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard.”

McBride was pressing Seeman on a missed pass interference call when cameras zoomed in on the line judge dropping verbal bombs on him.