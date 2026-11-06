Cardinals Receive Shocking Trade Return From Ravens for Jacoby Brissett

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for an uphill climb to victory in week nine against the Seattle Seahawks.

This matchup will be the second and final between the division rivals this season. It will also be without quarterback Jacoby Brissett, as the former starter is on his way to the Baltimore Ravens.

This comes in lieu of an abrupt benching against the Dallas Cowboys, with a demotion to third-string coming soon after. Now, the final terms of the trade are complete, with the Cardinals cashing in by all accounts.

Cardinals Get Eye-Opening Return For Expiring Contract

Adam Schefter (ESPN) unearthed the final details of the trade between Baltimore and Arizona on Friday.

The Cardinals are receiving a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, as well as a 2028 seventh-round selection. Baltimore is receiving Brissett and his expiring contract, as well as a 2027 fifth-round pick.

This is likely a best-case scenario for Arizona. The Cardinals already sent Brissett to the bench, so retaining an expiring contract didn’t make sense to begin with. Beyond this, Baltimore’s desperation drove the price up, as the general expectation was that Brissett would go for a seventh-round selection.

The Ravens’ immediate need for a quarterback came after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. This is an unfortunate development for their franchise, but a best-case scenario for Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort.

Ossenfort’s back has been against the wall in recent months. Pulling out strong draft capital returns for Brissett and Marvin Harrison Jr. may create goodwill from ownership.

How Arizona Can Make Most of Building Asset Chest

The Cardinals now own six draft picks over the first four rounds come April. This class is slating to be one of the deeper in recent memory as well, which gives Ossenfort ammunition to replenish positions of weakness on the roster.

This is especially helpful in a world where Arizona might avoid picking inside of the top 10 of round one. While the team is rapidly rising and blue-chip prospects are breaking out, there are holes to address.

Positions of need include right tackle, left guard, wide receiver, EDGE, and potentially safety. While Isaac Seumalo currently holds onto the starting LG spot, he is on the wrong side of 30. He is also on a short-term contract. Ditto for right tackle, as Elijah Wilkinson is a temporary solution for a position that has been an issue for years.

The wide receiver position is a fascinating question to address as well. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson are holding down the fort for now, but Mike LaFleur would love to add a third legitimate building block among the pass-catchers.

The truth is that there’s never enough building blocks on an NFL roster, even on the best teams in the league. Ossenfort must continue capitalizing on positive momentum the Cardinals have seized recently.

As far as the 2026 season goes, Arizona is taking on the Los Angeles Rams after the trip to Seattle. The next two weeks will go a great distance in deciding what the team can truly accomplish to close the season out.