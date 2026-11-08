Cardinals Trade Rumors: Who Could Be Moved Ahead of the Deadline?

There are a couple of realities the Arizona Cardinals are facing ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline. That’s that it does appear they’re improving over the course of the season. However, they’re still undoubtedly going to be on the outside looking in at the postseason.

ESPN is currently giving the Cardinals just a 1.1% chance to make the playoffs. On top of that, they’re currently projected to be picking at about No. 8 overall in an NFL Draft that looks vital to their need to rebuild.

They’ve already been busy. The Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett shortly after benching him for Gardner Minshew. Now, the question is just how many other moves Arizona is looking to make.

Projecting Who the Arizona Cardinals Could Move

There are a couple of names for the Arizona Cardinals who consistently come up in trade rumors. Both are on the defensive side of the ball and are veterans who can garner a solid return. That’s edge rusher Josh Sweat and safety Budda Baker.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently highlighted these two. However, he put particular emphasis on Sweat.

“Edge Josh Sweat,” Fowler wrote. “The Cardinals have received trade interest on Sweat, who would be a natural fit in Dallas. Word is he wants a new deal, which could be a hurdle. Safety Budda Baker… [is] also [a name] to watch.”

The rumors about a Sweat trade go back to the offseason, and there’s been some clear tension between the two sides. In eight games this season, he has 3.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for a loss. That’s down from his 12.o sacks a season ago, but there are plenty of teams who would still like to add that kind of pass rushing talent.

As for Baker, a lifelong Cardinals star, there are some concerns he’s lost a step. More practically, he can provide another team with a veteran in the secondary, which they need more than Arizona does.

None of that means the Cardinals can’t add at the deadline, too. In fact, Aaron Schatz of ESPN could see them adding to the offense.

“Vikings WR Tai Felton. Felton has only six receptions in a season and a half in the NFL, but the Cardinals could try to find the skills that made him a third-round pick in 2025. They need young receiving talent behind Michael Wilson,” Schatz wrote.

Teams Calling About Cardinals TE Trey McBride

If there is one player who the Cardinals likely wouldn’t be willing to trade, it’s star tight end Trey McBride. That hasn’t stopped teams from calling about him, though, including the Denver Broncos.

“The Denver Broncos have checked in around the league on tight ends, going so far as to ambitiously — and some would say outrageously — inquire about Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride, who is from Fort Morgan, Colorado, and played at Colorado State,” Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport wrote.

“The Cardinals made it very clear they have zero intention of trading McBride, and Denver turned its attention elsewhere.”

McBride has become one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his brief career, and he’s just hitting his prime now. The Cardinals certainly could get a major return for him at the NFL Trade Deadline. However, he’s the kind of player you want to build around. Odds are, those draft picks won’t be as good as he is for the next few years.