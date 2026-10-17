Cardinals Might Already Regretting Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade After Texans Practice

The Arizona Cardinals may already be second-guessing trading away former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

The fresh practice clips of Harrison Jr. getting acclimated to Houston’s scheme are hitting social media, and the difference is night and day. He no longer looks like the bogged-down option trapped in Arizona’s stagnant scheme.

Instead, as Dov Kleiman’s practice video revealed, Harrison Jr. looks completely transformed as an explosive, physical target who is locked in from the jump.

C.J. Stroud Happy With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s First Week in Practice

GettyCardinals might already be regretting Marvin Harrison Jr. trade.

Even though there are no official clips making the rounds, the general opinion on Harrison Jr.’s first few practices with the Texans is clear. He looks like a completely different player from the lifeless player he looked like with the Cardinals.

Even QB C.J. Stroud confirmed the progress.

“He looks great to me,” Stroud said post-practice as they prepare to face the Jaguars. “Quick as ever. Fast, stronger. He likes our offense a lot. Likes where he can see himself fit in. He absorbed the playbook as best he can; he’ll do a great job. He’s a smart kid, so he should be good.”

Facing the Jaguars would be Harrison Jr.’s first litmus test.

Although OSU fans might be more excited to see how Harrison Jr’s reunion with his former college teammates, especially QB Stroud, works out in the league. Part of it might be pure revenge coming from Harrison Jr., simply because of how suddenly his former team decided to pull the trigger on him. Week 6 would be his first real chance to make them regret the trade.

“Everybody has their own opinions,” Harrison told reporters on October 14 when asked about the trade. “That’s really the best I can put that. Everybody has their own opinions and what they’re going to gather from information. I know who I am as a player. I know who I am as a person. So, however people want to label me or think of me, that’s–like I said–their opinions.”

Harrison had no doubt about his abilities, and he maintained that stance even after getting traded.

“I’m confident in all my abilities to play this game at a high level. I know all the work that I put in day in and day out. So, I like to look at myself as a well-rounded receiver. I feel like I can do a lot of things,” Harrison said.

Harrison Jr. Doesn’t Want to Talk About Trade

“Whatever role I have on the team, I’m going to do my best of my ability to perfect that role and help the team win games.”

So far, it looks like he’s standing true to that promise. Still, facing the Jaguars, who are already on a hot streak, will be his first litmus test in Week 6.

And, it goes without saying, the former OSU receiver will play with a massive chip on his shoulder

Harrison said that he was “excited” to be with the Texans and to reunite with quarterback C.J. Stroud, a teammate in college at Ohio State. He added that he has “always watched the Texans from afar, calling it “surreal” to reunite with the quarterback.

Harrison said this is a “great situation” for him, before addressing his Cardinals tenure.

“There’s a lot of factors. And I think with any situation, you always want to take accountability for yourself. So, I’m welcome to take accountability on my part and my role that I played and things,” Harrison said. “But I’m just looking forward to the future now at this point and moving forward.”

Harrison refused to go into detail about what went down with the Cardinals, but still wishes things could have ended differently.

“Those things I keep to myself, really, truthfully. And what I learned in Arizona, I think, definitely learned a lot moving forward,” Harrison said. “But as I said, I’m really just looking forward.”