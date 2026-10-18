Bills C.J. Gardner-Johnson Turns Heads With Controversial Action After Ejection

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, then may have played a final bit of defense on his way to the locker room.

The safety was tossed after video showed him spitting toward a Raiders defender after the two exchanged words. The Raiders ended the drive with a game-tying field goal, and a reporter noted that Gardner-Johnson took one more action when he hit the locker room.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Accused of Using Social Media Moments After Ejection

In the minutes after Gardner-Johnson was ejected, SI.com reporter Alex Brasky claimed that Gardner-Johnson blocked him on X. Brasky claimed that the action took place after Gardner-Johnson’s ejection, suggesting he was on social media in the locker room.

“CJ Gardner-Johnson just blocked me from the locker room after getting kicked out of the game vs. the Raiders,” Brasky shared in a post. “Priorities”

The alleged social media action took place after Brasky shared some harsh criticism, suggesting the Bills cut Gardner-Johnson during the upcoming bye week.

“CJ Gardner-Johnson kicked out of the game,” Brasky had written in a post on X. “This is why no team wants him. He is a complete clown. Cut his [expletive].”

While it’s not clear if the Bills would consider cutting the veteran Gardner-Johnson, the CBS broadcast suggested that he faces a possible suspension for spitting on a Raiders player. Bills head coach Joe Brady also criticized the team’s lack of discipline, saying they were hurting themselves.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Kicked Up Controversy Earlier in the Season

Gardner-Johnson has courted controversy throughout his NFL career, with a history of personal fouls on the field and heated statements off of it. He drew attention earlier in the season after criticizing a New England Patriots wide receiver who made a one-handed, game-winning touchdown catch against the Bills.

“A practice squad player made a helluva play,” Gardner-Johnson said after the game. “Probably won’t happen to him again, respectfully. I say that with a lot of confidence because it’s like he didn’t put his confidence in his best player. … But they won the game, whatever. They ain’t do s*** better than us. We gotta play better. And they can mark that. We’ll be back, see them again at the end of the year. So, they better have that same energy. They put up, what? 20-something points? They barely scored. They struggled all game.”