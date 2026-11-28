While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had one of the worst games of his career against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, completing 10-of-21 passes for 81 yards, two interceptions, and an 18.3 passer rating, the team still managed to win.

The Bills defeated Kansas City 13-10 on a 57-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Bass as time expired in the pouring rain. Allen took responsibility for his performance after the game. “I have to be better, I need to be better. I will be better,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we’re 10-1. It doesn’t mean that we’re done, that we need to stop getting better. It makes me want to play that much better. It makes me want to work that much harder. Because we are 10-1 and I feel like I still need to play better. When I feel like I can play to the best of my abilities, it’ll get this offense really rolling.”

Bills QB Josh Allen and His Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Celebrated First Thanksgiving With Their Baby

One day after the Bills’ walk-off win over their AFC rival, Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, shared a major milestone — their first Thanksgiving with their baby, Harper.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving! We’re actually doing ours today!” Steinfeld wrote in her Beau Society newsletter on November 27. “Family’s in town, Nana’s stuffing is in the oven (it’s really Stove Top, but to us it’s Nana’s :)), and I’m taking a quiet five to take in how grateful I am for all the people around my table and for all of you.”

In a Rolling Stone interview also shared on Friday, Steinfeld recalled the day their baby arrived. She said of “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder — “This song has always been so beautiful to me. It now holds such a special place in my heart as it was the song that my daughter happened to be born to.”

The couple has so much to be thankful for this year. “There is nothing greater in the world right now to me and to my husband — I can speak for the both of us — than getting up before our baby so that we can run into her room and be there as she wakes up,” the Oscar-nominated actress told Coveteur in September.

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Reveals Their Baby’s Favorite Toy Is Homemade

Steinfeld gushed over their six-month-old’s latest milestones in October. She wrote, “Harper is now pulling herself up! Eating solids! Being so curious!”

“Her current favorite activity is riding around in her little box car. We fill a small cardboard box with blankets and pillows, prop her up inside like a little princess, and slide her across the hardwood floors. She LOVES it. The cutest thing ever. Also, all you need is a box!”

Allen opened up about the biggest change in his life since welcoming a daughter. “It makes you a little more affectionate,” he told Fox Sports Erin Andrews. “I’m more emotional, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing.

“I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry. Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this. To see her just figure out life. It’s the freakin coolest thing.”