Bills Get Good News on 5,600-Yard WR Rumored Trade Target Hours Before Deadline

The Buffalo Bills could have a chance to give Josh Allen a new target — at an affordable price.

The Bills are expected to make some moves before this week’s trade deadline, with many insiders suggesting that general manager Brandon Beane will look for help at wide receiver. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is seen as a potential addition, and an NFL insider just shared good news about his availability.

Bills Could Target Calvin Ridley for Affordable Price

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the wide receiver market is expected to be hot as the trade deadline nears, with several teams looking for help and a number of capable wide receivers hitting the trade block.

That group includes Ridley, a rumored target for the Bills, who could be one of the more affordable candidates.

“Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr. is a player teams have had their eyes on since the spring,” Graziano reported. “The Jaguars have said they don’t want to move him, but deadlines change minds and if the offers get good enough, you can’t rule this out. Indianapolis likely would move Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. You can get Calvin Ridley out of Tennessee without giving up too much.”

That would represent a change from a few weeks ago, when ESPN’s Turron Davenport suggested that the Titans weren’t interested in parting with the veteran wide receiver.

“The #Titans are not shopping Calvin Ridley as some reports are saying,” Davenport shared in a post on X. “Confirmed with multiple team sources that is not the case. They have, however, received calls about Ridley and other players.”

Bills May Have More Pressing Need

While the Bills also need some help on defense — especially in the secondary — the need for a receiver grew even more dire after the team announced on Monday that Joshua Palmer was headed to injured reserve.

Palmer has been inconsistent this season, making just four receptions for an average of 29.2 yards per catch. He has 117 total yards and two touchdowns, though has also struggled with drops.

Palmer has endured an up-and-down season, making just four receptions but averaging 29.2 yards per catch, for 117 total yards and two touchdowns. Palmer has also made some critical mistakes, including drops.

The Bills had a bit of a disadvantage going into the NFL trade deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m. Because the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, they likely need to wait until after the game to account for any new needs that could arise due to injuries.