Bills RB James Cook Facing NFL Fine for Viral Hot Mic Moment vs Vikings

The Buffalo Bills leaned on James Cook to grind out a win over the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football,” and he delivered.

But Cook’s most memorable moment of the night didn’t come with the ball in his hands, and it might end up costing him.

The star running back went viral after he appeared to yell an obscenity directly into the ESPN camera while celebrating his fourth-quarter touchdown in the Bills’ 23-6 win at U.S. Bank Stadium. And if history is any indication, the NFL likely won’t let it slide.

James Cook’s Hot Mic Moment Went Viral

Cook’s touchdown came with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter, when he powered up the middle from 5 yards out to cap a 15-play, 84-yard drive and give Buffalo a 20-6 lead.

That’s when things got interesting.

Moments after the score, Cook turned toward the camera and appeared to shout, “I said p****!” on the live broadcast (video here).

The audio was a bit muffled, so it’s not 100% clear what was actually said. But that’s how most viewers heard it, and the clip spread like wildfire on social media within minutes.

NFL Could Fine Cook for What He Said

Users were quick to point out that Cook likely has a fine coming his way from the NFL.

“JAMES COOK IS ABOUT TO RECEIVE THE LARGEST FINE IN #NFL HISTORY FOR YELLING THIS INTO THE CAMERA: ‘I SAID P****’ 😳😳😳,” one user posted.

“Holy hot mic James Cook,” another user stated.

“Someone is getting fired after that James Cook hot mic😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 #NFL #Bills #Vikings #MNF,” one fan noted.

“Wait…did James Cook say what I think he said at the very end of this???” asked another.

“James cook just called someone a p**** on live Tv im cryin #NFL #MNF,” one user quipped.

The NFL doesn’t typically take kindly to players dropping profanity on a national broadcast, especially when they’re yelling it straight into the camera.

The league reviews game film every week and typically announces fines on Saturday, so Cook should find out soon whether his celebration is going to cost him.

James Cook Carried the Bills Past the Vikings

The good news for Cook is that his performance on the field more than made up for it.

Cook carried the ball 31 times for 107 yards and the touchdown against a Vikings defense that entered the game allowing the fewest points in the league. That was one carry shy of his career high, and ESPN named him the player of the game.

It wasn’t pretty early on though. Cook averaged just 2.7 yards per carry through three quarters before wearing down Minnesota’s defense in the fourth. But that’s what workhorse backs do.

Cook has now scored a rushing touchdown in seven straight games. The win also moved the Bills to 7-1 heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.