Bills Joe Brady Makes Definitive Call on C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Future in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be forced to sit out the next game after being ejected from the team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders — but his future with the team is not in doubt.
Gardner-Johnson was ejected from Sunday’s 33-30 win after he was seen spitting on a Raiders player after the two had exchanged words. The veteran safety drew harsh criticism and questions of whether the Bills could cut ties with him, but head coach Joe Brady put an end to the speculation on Monday.
Joe Brady Erases Doubt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Standing With Team
Speaking to reporters after the team’s return to Buffalo from a one-week stay on the West Coast, Brady said the team had no plans to cut ties with Gardner-Johnson.
“C.J. is a member of the Buffalo Bills. We brought him here for a reason and he knows that he has to play better. He knows he has to be better for this team,” Brady said, via the team’s official website.
Brady said he had spoken to Gardner-Johnson privately, adding that the team planned no additional punishment beyond the one-game suspension that the league announced on Monday afternoon.
“It can’t happen. That’s why that’s not what we’re about,” Brady said. “That’s not what the game of football’s about. And he knows that. And I’m understanding of why he was kicked out of the game.”
Gardner-Johnson has a long history of disciplinary problems on the field and controversial statements off of it and has found difficulty sticking in one place, having played on five different teams in the last five seasons.
Bills Stepped Up After Safety’s Ejection
Though the Bills once again gave up 30 points to an opponent, they did get some critical stops after Gardner-Johnson’s ejection. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard praised the work of veteran Damar Hamlin and rookie Jalon Kilgore, who worked together to fill in for Gardner-Johnson after he was tossed from the game.
“Guys stepped up and made some big plays, won in some big one-on-one situations,” Leonhard said.
Leonhard added that nickel cornerback Dee Alford also saw significant playing time despite nursing an ankle injury.
“I thought Damar did a great job of stepping in. Obviously Kilgore came in at the end, a number of guys had to step up,” Leonhard said. “Dee [Alford] was severely limited going into the game at the nickel position and he ended up playing 40 some snaps for us and doing a good job making plays.”
Bills Joe Brady Makes Definitive Call on C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Future in Buffalo