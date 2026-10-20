Bills Joe Brady Makes Definitive Call on C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Future in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be forced to sit out the next game after being ejected from the team’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders — but his future with the team is not in doubt.

Gardner-Johnson was ejected from Sunday’s 33-30 win after he was seen spitting on a Raiders player after the two had exchanged words. The veteran safety drew harsh criticism and questions of whether the Bills could cut ties with him, but head coach Joe Brady put an end to the speculation on Monday.

Joe Brady Erases Doubt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Standing With Team

Speaking to reporters after the team’s return to Buffalo from a one-week stay on the West Coast, Brady said the team had no plans to cut ties with Gardner-Johnson.