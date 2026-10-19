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Bills Reportedly Reunite With 9-Year Vet, 2-Time Pro Bowler to Boost Roster

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ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: Tre'davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills acknowledges the fans after defeating the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills head into their bye week with a 5-1 record after beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. But even though the team will be off for a week, that doesn’t mean they aren’t improving the roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tre’Davious White is signing with the Bills’ practice squad.

“CB Tre’Davious White is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, where he will acclimate before joining their active roster. White turned down several opportunities to return to Buffalo. White started 16 regular-season games and two playoff games last season,” Schefter wrote Monday on X.

White Is Heading Into His Ninth Season With the Bills

The Bills drafted White in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons in Buffalo from 2017 to 2023, making two Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020. He then played for the Los Anges Rams in 2024, then the Baltimore Ravens, before heading back to Buffalo last season.

It always felt like White could return to Buffalo this season, and after the Bills gave up 30-plus points in four of six games, they knew they needed to improve, and adding White should help.

 

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

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Bills Reportedly Reunite With 9-Year Vet, 2-Time Pro Bowler to Boost Roster

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