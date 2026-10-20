Bills CB Tre’Davious White Turned Down ‘Multiple’ Offers to Return to Buffalo

For the second straight year, veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White had eyes only for one NFL team.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that they signed the former first-round pick to their practice squad, with a goal to get him acclimated before a likely return to the active roster. White spent the 2025 season with the Bills after a one-year hiatus, and for the second year he turned down other offers to return to his original team.

Tre’Davious White Turned Down ‘Multiple’ Offers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that White had “several” offers from other teams, but only considered playing again for the Bills.

“CB Tre’Davious White is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, where he will acclimate before joining their active roster. White turned down several opportunities to return to Buffalo. White started 16 regular-season games and two playoff games last season,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.

The Bills parted ways with White in the 2024 offseason in a cap-cutting move. He started the season with the Los Angeles Rams before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, ending his season with a playoff loss to the Bills.

White signed with the Bills in April 2025, saying he told his agent that he only wanted to sign in Buffalo.

“I told my agent, ‘If you can’t get Buffalo on the line, just don’t call me,’” White said, via the Democrat & Chronicle.

After he returned to the team last year, White said it felt like coming home.

“I always wanted to play for one team my entire career,” White said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t able to happen, but having the opportunity to come back and do it with guys that I know, that I’ve grown with, went through so much adversity with, seen me injured, come back, injured again. So having that opportunity is something that I can’t pass up. Me walking through the door yesterday, it just seemed like I never left. I just feel in place, I feel home. So for that, I’m forever grateful and I’m so thankful to be back for sure.”

Bills Could Have Important Role for Tre’Davious White

The Bills could have an important role waiting for White, as they did last year. He started 16 games in 2025, helping rookie Maxwell Hairston develop while locking down the secondary.

The Bills had signalled they were open to White coming back. General manager Brandon Beane said in April that the door remained open for the team’s 2017 first-round pick, a former All-Pro.

“Yeah, I mean, we love Tre’Davious,” Beane said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I think at this point, you know, we’re waiting through the draft and probably he is as well. You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back here to Buffalo.”