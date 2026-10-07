Bills Emerge as Favorite to Acquire Speedy Pro Bowl WR

It’s been over a year since Tyreek Hill last played a down in the NFL.

The eight-time Pro Bowler was once one of the most feared wide receivers in the NFL. But coming off a brutal injury that included a knee dislocation and torn ACL and LCL, many are wondering how much Hill has left in the tank.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus stated earlier this week that Hill expects to sign with a new team in the next few days, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes there are two frontrunners to sign him.

“If I had to guess, right now, I’d say Kansas City or Buffalo,” Breer stated on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “I think he’s motivated to continue his career. Now I don’t know what percentage of him we’re getting, because it’s not just coming back from the injuries — and the injury is a really difficult one to come back from. And it’s also his age, and your ability to recuperate at that age.”

Bills in the Running to Sign Tyreek Hill

With top WR DJ Moore battling a shoulder injury, and a level of uncertainty still surrounding Keon Coleman, the Bills could use some reinforcements at the position.

Breer mentioned that adding Hill also add a dimension to the Bills offense that it’s lacked since parting with Stefon Diggs years ago.

“He makes a lot of sense for Buffalo,” Breer continued. “If you look at the Bills’ receiver group, you’ve got Keon Coleman, who’s really come on in his third year and surprised a lot of people. DJ Moore is banged up now, but he’s more of the ball-in-your-hands, run-after-the catch guy. “Then you’ve got Khalil Shakir, who’s your classic slot. What’s the one thing they’re missing? The one thing they’re missing is a burner. And if you think Tyreek Hill could be that, he could add that element to Buffalo that they don’t have right now, and maybe unlock a little more downfield for Josh Allen. “The Bills have a lot to sort though after the last couple of weeks and sloppy play and everything else. I do see a scenario where Tyreek Hill could help them.”

Fans Have Strong Reactions to Tyreek Hill Rumors

Some Bills fans seemed thrilled to hear Breer mention Buffalo as a legit contender to land Hill’s services.

“Please CHEETAH COME TO BUFFALO!! JA17 will have no problem getting you the rock. Opportunity for a Ring. LFG,” one fan exclaimed.

“Imagine he actually goes to Buffalo 😭,” another fan replied.

“Bro if he goes to the Bills I’ll lose my s***,” a third fan stated.

“That would be an ironic twist of fate if Tyreek Hill chooses Buffalo over KC,” one user added.

“@BuffaloBills TAKE HIM​​ PLEASE,” another user proclaimed.

However, others were skeptical that he will land anywhere but Kansas City, where he blossomed into one of the top WRs in the league and formed a deadly 1-2 punch with QB Patrick Mahomes.

“On paper he would make sense for Buffalo but logistically he still has family in KC and the prospect of going to the Bills and losing to the Chiefs in the postseason just lowers the floor of the whole situation,” one fan said.

“He wants another ring. He’s not going to Buffalo where the Chiefs will prevent him from doing that again,” another fan pointed out.

“It’s 100% Kansas City lmfao don’t take the bait and I’d prefer the Bills stay far away from him anyway,” a third wrote.

“Whewwwww….could not imagine the meltdown if he ended up in Buffalo……me included,” replied another user.