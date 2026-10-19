NFL Suspends Bills’ C.J. Gardner Johnson for Spitting on Raiders TE Brock Bowers

The NFL moved quickly to punish Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for spitting at an opponent during Sunday’s Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is being suspended one game after cameras captured him spitting at Raiders TE Brock Bowers,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“From the NFL: Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday. “During the second quarter, Gardner-Johnson spit at an opponent, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.’ Gardner-Johnson’s suspension begins on Monday, October 26. He will be eligible to return to the Bills’ active roster on Monday, November 2, following the team’s November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens.”

“The NFL suspended Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson one game without pay for spitting on an opponent,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

CJGJ Issued Lengthy Apology on Social Media

Gardner-Johnson, no stranger to NFL discipline, issued a lengthy apology on his Instagram stories on Sunday night after giving non-answers following the game.

“My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed,” Gardner-Johnson wrote, in part. “The gesture I made towards my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game … one moment does not define my character.”

The thing is — it’s not just one moment.

CJGJ’s Long History of Making Bad Decisions

Gardner-Johnson has long been one of the NFL’s most controversial players — and one of its best safeties. He’s on his 7th team in 8 seasons, after stints with the New Orleans Saints, two stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Chicago Bears.

Garnder-Johnson’s latest suspension and fine is the 16th time he’s been dinged by the NFL for running afoul of their rules in his short career — a laundry list of transgressions that includes taunting (five times), fighting (two times), and a variety of late hits and roughing the passer penalties.

He’s also now been accused of spitting on an opponent previously.

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk accused Gardner-Johnson of spitting on him during a 2025 game against the Bears following Sunday’s incident against the Raiders.

“This is the least surprising thing ever,” Juszczyk wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “@CGJXXIII spit on me last year when we beat Chicago.”